PSL 2020: Islamabad United Fan Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni With No.7 Jersey

MS Dhoni is all set to take the field yet again when he dons the jersey of his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the13th season of the IPL which gets underway from March 29. The first match of the season will witness Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. MS Dhoni over the years he has garnered a tremendous amount of support all across the globe and recently he was in news yet again after a PSL fan was seen wearing Pakistani cricket team jersey having Dhoni’s surname and number on the back.

PSL 2020: Islamabad United fan prints MS Dhoni name on Pakistan jersey

The PSL 2020 is a 20-over tournament which is a platform for local Pakistani players to compete with overseas players. The fifth edition of the PSL is already underway and it is the first time when the entire tournament will be played on Pakistani soil. During the recent PSL 2020 match of Islamabad United one fan was seen donning Pakistan’s jersey with MS Dhoni's name printed on it. A fan took to Twitter and posted an image of the fan wearing the jersey.



IPL 2020: MS Dhoni trains hard ahead of the upcoming season

MS Dhoni last featured for Team India in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand. Since then MS Dhoni has been on a break and speculations over his future have also intensified. As the IPL 2020 is around the corner, the entire squad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is sweating hard in Chepauk. MS Dhoni meant business after coming back from the break.

Guess where is this heading to ?



MS Dhoni going for the big hits during one of the practice sessions in pre-season camp @chennaiipl.



We can't wait to see these sixes flying around 🏟️ in #IPL2020. 💛#WhistlePodu #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/AToI5zWL4g — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) March 11, 2020

The right-handed batsman was seen striking the ball with great force while he was inside the nets. He hit five straight sixes as Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla looked on. The video of the same was also posted on social media. His performance with CSK in this year’s IPL could determine his return to the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

