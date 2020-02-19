PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing For Them

Quetta Gladiators have played consistent cricket in all the seasons of the event. The Gladiators made the final in the first two editions of the tournament but were unlucky to lift the trophy. They finally managed to lift the title in 2019 under the leadership of former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. They secured an eight-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the final. Sarfaraz will continue to be at the helm. He will look to defend the title this season.

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators ownership and PSL history

Quetta Gladiators is owned by the Director of Omar Associates - Nadeem Omar. The franchise rights were sold in 2015 with four other initial PSL franchises.

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators draft picks and IPL 2020 stars

The defending champions have retained the services of players like their skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahmed Shezad, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Husnain, Naeem Shah and Ahsan Ali. In terms of filling their foreign slots, Shane Watson has been retained by the side. Meanwhile, Jason Roy and Keemo Paul are the new additions to the side. The two new recruits (Roy and Paul) will be looking to get some game time ahead of IPL 2020 season with Delhi Capitals.

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Abdul Nasir, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Aarish Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Jason Roy, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Shane Watson, Keemo Paul.

PSL 2020 full schedule: Quetta Gladiators full schedule

20 Feb - Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM IST, Karachi

22 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators,2:30 PM IST, Karachi

23 Feb - Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 2:30 PM IST, IST, Karachi

27 Feb - Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

29 Feb - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 2:30 PM IST, Multan

03 Mar - Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

05 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

07 Mar - Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators,7:30 PM IST, Lahore

11 Mar - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

15 Mar - Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST, Karachi