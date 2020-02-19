PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing For Them

Lahore Qalandars have been consistently occupying the bottom place on the points table for the past four seasons. Across all the four seasons, Qalandars have managed to win just 11 matches from a total of 36 matches. Just like IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lahore Qalandars have had big names in the previous season but have failed to fire in the entire tournament. This season, the team will be looking to do better in the tournament.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Complete Squads Of All 6 Teams Including Biggest Additions And Draft Picks

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars ownership and PSL history

Fawad Rana is the owner of the Lahore Qalandars franchise. He is a popular figure in PSL and has received immense praise from cricket fans for his commitment to the team despite them finishing at the bottom during all the seasons.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Islamabad United Team Preview And IPL 2020 Stars Playing In It

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars draft picks and IPL 2020 stars

Lahore Qalandars have retained the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf and Salman Butt. During the draft pick, they also signed Chris Lynn who will be playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Apart from Lynn, they have signed Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Duk, Farzan Raja, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Lindl Simmons and Dilbar Hussain.

Also Read: PSL 2020 Schedule, Full Fixtures, Playoffs, Venues, Timings And All Tournament Details

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars squad

Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farzan, Faizan Khan, Dilbar Hussain, David Wiese, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Lendl Simmons.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing In It

PSL 2020 schedule: Lahore Qalandars full schedule

21 Feb, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

23 Feb, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

28 Feb, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi,7:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

03 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

04 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

07 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators,7:30 PM IST, Lahore

08 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

10 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

12 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Karachi

15 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 2:30 PM IST, Lahore