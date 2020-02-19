PSL 2020: League Format, Points, Rules And All You Need To Know

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicks off on Thursday, February 20. PSL is Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 competition in which six franchises compete against each other for the ultimate title. Players from all around the globe register their availability for the PSL with teams picking up stars from the annual PSL draft.
PSL 2020 time table: Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United in the first PSL game of the season
PSL 2020 kicks off on Thursday, February 20. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will take on two-time champions Islamabad United. PSL 2020 is a month-long tournament to be held entirely in Pakistan. The PSL 2020 group stage ends with Karachi Kings taking on the Quetta Gladiators on Sunday, March 15. Here is the complete PSL time table.
PSL 2020 time table: Complete schedule of the Pakistan Super League
- 20-Feb: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 21-Feb: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi- 2.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 21-Feb: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 22-Feb: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi- 2.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 22-Feb: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 23-Feb: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators- 2.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 23-Feb: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 26-Feb: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi- 7.30 PM IST, Multan
- 27-Feb: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 28-Feb: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings- 2.30 PM IST, Multan
- 28-Feb: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 29-Feb: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators- 2.30 PM IST, Multan
- 29-Feb: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 01-Mar: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 02-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 03-Mar: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 04-Mar: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 05-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators - 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 06-Mar: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 07-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United- 2.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 07-Mar: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 08-Mar: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United- 2.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi
- 08-Mar: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 10-Mar Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 11-Mar: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 12-Mar: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 13-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 14-Mar: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 15-Mar: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars- 2.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 15-Mar: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 17-Mar Qualifier- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi
- 18-Mar: Eliminator 1- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 20-Mar: Eliminator 2- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
- 22-Mar: PSL Final- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore
PSL 2020 format: Top 4 in PSL 2020 points table qualify for playoffs
PSL 2020 format uses a playoff system to decide a winner. The top four teams in the PSL 2020 points table qualify for the playoffs. The two teams who finish at the top of the PSL 2020 points table qualify for The Qualifier. Meanwhile, the third and fourth placed teams play The Eliminator. The PSL 2020 format sees the winner of The Qualifier go through to the PSL 2020 final. Meanwhile, the losing team faces the winner of The Eliminator in Eliminator Two. The winner of Eliminator Two then goes through to the final which will eventually decide the winner of PSL 2020.
