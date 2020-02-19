PSL 2020: League Format, Points, Rules And All You Need To Know

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicks off on Thursday, February 20. PSL is Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 competition in which six franchises compete against each other for the ultimate title. Players from all around the globe register their availability for the PSL with teams picking up stars from the annual PSL draft.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Complete Squads Of All 6 Teams Including Biggest Additions And Draft Picks

PSL 2020 time table: Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United in the first PSL game of the season

PSL 2020 kicks off on Thursday, February 20. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will take on two-time champions Islamabad United. PSL 2020 is a month-long tournament to be held entirely in Pakistan. The PSL 2020 group stage ends with Karachi Kings taking on the Quetta Gladiators on Sunday, March 15. Here is the complete PSL time table.

Also Read: PSL 2020 Traffic And Parking Plan For Karachi Matches Approved By City Police

PSL 2020 time table: Complete schedule of the Pakistan Super League

20-Feb: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi

21-Feb: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi- 2.30 PM IST, Karachi

21-Feb: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

22-Feb: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi- 2.30 PM IST, Karachi

22-Feb: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

23-Feb: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators- 2.30 PM IST, Karachi

23-Feb: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

26-Feb: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi- 7.30 PM IST, Multan

27-Feb: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

28-Feb: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings- 2.30 PM IST, Multan

28-Feb: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

29-Feb: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators- 2.30 PM IST, Multan

29-Feb: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

01-Mar: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

02-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

03-Mar: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

04-Mar: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

05-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators - 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

06-Mar: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

07-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United- 2.30 PM IST, Lahore

07-Mar: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators- 7.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

08-Mar: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United- 2.30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

08-Mar: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

10-Mar Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

11-Mar: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

12-Mar: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi

13-Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi

14-Mar: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi

15-Mar: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars- 2.30 PM IST, Lahore

15-Mar: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi

17-Mar Qualifier- 7.30 PM IST, Karachi

18-Mar: Eliminator 1- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

20-Mar: Eliminator 2- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

22-Mar: PSL Final- 7.30 PM IST, Lahore

Also Read: PSL 2020: Islamabad United Team Preview And IPL 2020 Stars Playing In It

PSL 2020 format: Top 4 in PSL 2020 points table qualify for playoffs

PSL 2020 format uses a playoff system to decide a winner. The top four teams in the PSL 2020 points table qualify for the playoffs. The two teams who finish at the top of the PSL 2020 points table qualify for The Qualifier. Meanwhile, the third and fourth placed teams play The Eliminator. The PSL 2020 format sees the winner of The Qualifier go through to the PSL 2020 final. Meanwhile, the losing team faces the winner of The Eliminator in Eliminator Two. The winner of Eliminator Two then goes through to the final which will eventually decide the winner of PSL 2020.

Also Read: PSL 2020 Schedule, Full Fixtures, Playoffs, Venues, Timings And All Tournament Details