PSL 2020 Traffic And Parking Plan For Karachi Matches Approved By City Police

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) kicks off on Thursday, February 20 and there is a keen sense of intrigue and excitement building up amongst cricket fans in the country. The PSL 2020 kicks off with two-time champions Islamabad United taking on defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. The Karachi administration and traffic police have issued a plan to avoid traffic on the eve of the match.

For what will be the first-ever trophy unveiling ceremony on the Pakistani soil, squash icon Jahangir Khan will bring the #HBLPSLV trophy at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday, 19 February, for its unveiling. #TayyarHain https://t.co/wNas7a3Y94 pic.twitter.com/4k8ZkbB4Uq — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2020

Karachi administration and police issue traffic plan for PSL 2020 Karachi matches

A statement said that the fans intending to enter the National Stadium in Karachi to watch the PSL 2020 must present their original ticket along with their CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card) to proceed to the stadium. Urdu University Ground, Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium near Millennium Mall are marked as areas where the visitors will be provided parking facilities, while Expo Centre and Rana Liaquat Girls College opposite Aga Khan Hospital have also been designated for the same.

Traffic diversions and Stadium entry for PSL 2020 Karachi matches

The statement also added that heavy traffic will not be permitted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hasan Square, Peoples Chowrangi headed for University Road. Vehicles coming in from Sharea Faisal shall not be permitted to proceed towards the stadium. The traffic will be diverted towards Nipa, Askari-IV (Millenium), Drigh Road to Sharea Faisal or Millennium, Nipa to Safoora Chowrangi or Nipa to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Vehicles entering from University Road will not be allowed towards the stadium and will be diverted towards Jail Road, Shaheed-i-Millat or straight to Peoples Chowrangi. Traffic approaching from Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital will be permissible from New Town PS. Similarly, people coming to view the match will be permitted to enter from this side after their tickets are checked, with assistance from traffic police.

PSL 2020 Karachi matches schedule

The PSL 2020 schedule has the National Stadium in Karachi hosting 9 games this season. Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators is the first clash to played at Karachi, with Karachi Kings facing Peshawar Zalmi in the second game on Friday. PSL 2020 action resumes in Karachi again on Saturday, with Quetta Gladiators taking on Peshawar Zalmi, before facing home side Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings play their last PSL 2020 game at the National Stadium on March 15, and if all goes well for the Imad Wasim-led side, then they might be able to play the Qualifier on home turf.

PSL 2020 schedule