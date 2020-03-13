PSL 2020: Moeen Ali Brushes Off Security Concerns Towards Playing In Pakistan

England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Moeen Ali thinks that not playing cricket in Pakistan due to security reasons is unfair. Ali is currently playing in the PSL 2020 for the Multan Sultans and believes that crime rates are increasing all over the globe, so singling out Pakistan for it is unfair on the country and the fans. Ali added that he hopes that the PSL 2020 brings about a change in people's perspective and the cricket boards across the globe open themselves to the opportunity of touring Pakistan.

PSL 2020: Moeen Ali believes that singling out Pakistan for security concerns is unfair

In an exclusive interview with The Cricketer, Moeen Ali reveals that singling out Pakistan for security concerns is unfair. Ali hoped that the ongoing PSL 2020 can change the perspective of overseas teams when it comes to touring Pakistan. Moeen Ali added that he hopes that England will look at the possibility of touring Pakistan with several English stars plying their trade in the PSL 2020 including the likes of Chris Jordan, Tom Banton and Alex Hales.

The security systems for the PSL 2020 are extensive, with all six teams being provided head-of-state detail for the span of the tournament. That means snipers on rooftops surveying hotels, vast armoured convoys to matches, airport-style bag scanners outside stadiums and lockdown rules for the players in their accommodation.

Cricket's return to Pakistan

His hopes for an England tour

PSL 2020: Moeen Ali's Pakistan connection

Moeen Ali is of Pakistani descent after his grandfather migrated to England. Cricket's return to Pakistan meant so much to his family that Ali opted out of the now-cancelled SL vs ENG series to take part in the PSL 2020. In the interview, Moeen Ali revealed that a part of coming to play in the PSL was because of his heritage and as he wants to play a part in bringing the sport back to Pakistan. While he added that he wanted to play more franchise cricket and experience the atmosphere, Ali's motive was to promote cricket in Pakistan through the PSL 2020 and for the fans to see more quality players coming in.

PSL live streaming in India: How to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live?

Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, PSL 2020 is set to continue and the PSL live streaming in India will be available for fans to tune into. DSport is the official broadcaster of the PSL live streaming in India, and fans can watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live on DSport on Friday. Fans can also watch the PSL live streaming in India by visiting sporttiger.com. For Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live score updates and match highlights fans can follow the official social handles of the PSL 2020 or check their website.

