PSL 2020 PES Vs QUE Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Thursday, March 5. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PES vs QUE live telecast in India will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: PES vs QUE live streaming and Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live telecast in India

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live telecast in India will be on the DSport channel. cricketgateway.com will have the PES vs QUE live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: PES vs QUE live streaming - PES vs QUE pitch report

There will be a lot of assistance to the bowlers because of the overcast conditions. If the weather stays pleasant, batsmen will get some help from the pitch. Fast bowlers will get a lot of purchase from the surface. The team winning the toss in this PSL 2020 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live match would look to field first.

PSL 2020: PES vs QUE live streaming - Peshawar vs Quetta live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to fluctuate between 13-19 degrees Celsius while the humidity is set to hover around 80%. There is an 80% chance of rain and its likely that we have a rail curtailed game on the cards.

PSL 2020: PES vs QUE live streaming: Match preview

Peshawar Zalmi are placed at the fifth position in the points table with 5 points. They have played six matches with 2 wins and 3 losses to their name. One match was abandoned due to rain. They lost their last game against Karachi Kings by 6 wickets, going down in the PSL 2020 points table. The Zalmi would like to get back to winning ways by registering a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are placed at the fourth position with 6 points to their name. They have played six matches with three wins and three losses. They have lost their last two games and are in desperate need of a win to get their campaign back on track and go up on the PSL 2020 points table.

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER