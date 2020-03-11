PSL 2020 QUE Vs MUL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Match Preview

Quetta Gladiators will take on Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Wednesday, March 11. The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The QUE vs MUL live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are other QUE vs MUL live streaming, QUE vs MUL live telecast in India and other match details.

PSL 2020: QUE vs MUL live streaming: QUE vs MUL live telecast in India

The QUE vs MUL live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. sporttiger.com will have the QUE vs MUL live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live match - Pitch report

The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. Because of the thunderstorm, pacers will come into action. In the last five games, the team batting first has scored in excess of 150 and the team chasing has won on most occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss in this PSL 2020 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live match would look to field first.

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live: QUE vs MUL live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 17 to 30 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 12 and 20 Degrees Celsius. There is a high possibility of rain as well as thunderstorms and a full game is not on the cards.

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live: QUE vs MUL live match preview

Quetta Gladiators, who started their PSL 2020 campaign very well, have lost their way in the middle. They have now lost four consecutive games and are reeling at the bottom of the PSL 2020 points table with three wins and five losses. They would like to get back to winning ways by winning this fixture.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans have been brilliant in the tournament and they are sitting at the top of the PSL 2020 points table with 11 points to their name from 7 games. They have won five, lost one and one game was abandoned due to rain. They would like to continue their good run by winning this fixture.

IMAGE COURTESY: MULTAN SULTANS TWITTER