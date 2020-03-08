The Debate
IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma's Dismissal Makes Twitterati Roasts India's Batting Order

Cricket News

IND W vs AUS W: India's star batswoman Shafali Verma got out for just 2 in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup which garnered a lot of reactions on Twitter.

IND W vs AUS W

India and Australia are currently battling it out in the final of the ICC Women's T20 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The IND W vs AUS W final in the Women's T20 World Cup is perhaps one of the biggest matches in women's sporting history with over 80,000 spectators in attendance. Australia Women's captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first in the ICC Women's T20 final.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final

Australia batswomen went berserk on Indian bowlers, especially openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney who took Indian bowlers to cleaners from word go. The 115-run opening partnership came inside 12 overs as Australian batswomen kept toying around with Indian bowlers. They posted a score of 184/3 from their 20 overs in the IND W vs AUS W final.

India's chase began on a dismal note as their star batswoman, Shafali Verma who had performed brilliantly in the tournament so far was gone for just 2 in the first over. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana soon followed Verma as India Women were left reeling for 18/3 in the ICC Women's T20 final.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

Fan's were left distraught at Shafali Verma's dismissal in the IND W vs AUS W final. Twitterati took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Verma's wicket in the IND W vs AUS W live game. Let's take a look at a few reactions during the ICC Women's T20 final.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Bravo To Promote Sharjah Cricket Stadium's First Ind Vs Pak Match In 20 Years

IND W vs AUS W: Fans react to Shafali Verma's dismissal

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Plays Far Better When Riled Up By Or Against Opponents: Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

