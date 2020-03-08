IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma's Dismissal Makes Twitterati Roasts India's Batting Order

India and Australia are currently battling it out in the final of the ICC Women's T20 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The IND W vs AUS W final in the Women's T20 World Cup is perhaps one of the biggest matches in women's sporting history with over 80,000 spectators in attendance. Australia Women's captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first in the ICC Women's T20 final.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final

Australia batswomen went berserk on Indian bowlers, especially openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney who took Indian bowlers to cleaners from word go. The 115-run opening partnership came inside 12 overs as Australian batswomen kept toying around with Indian bowlers. They posted a score of 184/3 from their 20 overs in the IND W vs AUS W final.

India's chase began on a dismal note as their star batswoman, Shafali Verma who had performed brilliantly in the tournament so far was gone for just 2 in the first over. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana soon followed Verma as India Women were left reeling for 18/3 in the ICC Women's T20 final.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

Fan's were left distraught at Shafali Verma's dismissal in the IND W vs AUS W final. Twitterati took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Verma's wicket in the IND W vs AUS W live game. Let's take a look at a few reactions during the ICC Women's T20 final.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Bravo To Promote Sharjah Cricket Stadium's First Ind Vs Pak Match In 20 Years

IND W vs AUS W: Fans react to Shafali Verma's dismissal

Reminds of Sachin's early dismissal 😑.. — Anshul (@Anshul_Bhamra) March 8, 2020

Even if Shefali plays again Australia are favorite. Indian team does not have players to score even 150+ — Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) March 8, 2020

I don't see India winning this after shafali. Just don't see it. A miracle if we do — Rhea (@Rhi_Kamath) March 8, 2020

Shafali out. Sending Tanya is bullshit. She can't hit big shots. The first 3 overs will decide the outcome of this match. — Sai Subramaniam (@saisudar74259) March 8, 2020

First 3 ball decides.... only verma could have made this possible — IndiaMeriJaan (@IndiaMeriJaan14) March 8, 2020

Dont have much depth...Also the extra run rate cushion that shafali used to provide...we will miss it — Stay Strong (@vinodm_85) March 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Plays Far Better When Riled Up By Or Against Opponents: Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM