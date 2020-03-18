PSL 2020: Ravi Bopara Trolls Shahid Afridi While Giving Solution To Decide PSL Champions?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), which had reached the business end of the tournament, was abruptly called off on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PSL was being continued despite the spread of coronavirus. The PCB, in an attempt to get done with the tournament, quickly even altered the format of the tournament as they abandoned the qualifiers and the eliminator.

But on Monday, Pakistan recorded their biggest single-day rise in coronavirus pandemic as 90 new coronavirus cases took the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to an alarming 184. And with the situation getting worse with each passing moment, the PCB decided to call off PSL 2020 with immediate effect.

Now, England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has come up with a bizarre solution to determine the champions of the PSL 2020. Ravi Bopara took to Twitter to recommend a cheeky resolution to decide the holder of the trophy. Bopara suggested that the oldest average age team in the tournament should be awarded with the trophy.

PSL postponed: Ravi Bopara's bizarre solution

As the elderly are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus it’s only fair the oldest average age team in the @thePSLt20 take the trophy. #PSL5 @MultanSultans — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 17, 2020

Ravi Bopara backed his bizarre solution by saying that older people were more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic so the trophy should be awarded to the team with the oldest average age. Multan Sultans were beaten by Lahore Qalandars in the last group game on Sunday.

The two semi-finals of the PSL 2020 were supposed to take place on Tuesday. Multan Sultans were set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final of the PSL 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars were set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the PSL 2020 at the same venue.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVI BOPARA INSTAGRAM