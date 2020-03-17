PSL 2020: Jimmy Neesham Pokes Fun At TV Anchor Erin Holland Over Ben Cutting's Beard

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with all sporting events being cancelled. The World Health Organization (WHO) advised citizens across the globe to stay indoors and avoid mass gatherings. It was also reported that this virus can be contracted by men, who sport thick beards or moustaches, which has led to many males shaving off their beards, putting an abrupt end to the beard trend.

ALSO READ | ICC trolled by Twitterati for poking fun at own Super Over rule on Jimmy Neesham's tweet

Now, following this trend, Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting’s wife Erin Holland, who is also a sports presenter, shared a photo on her Instagram handle with the caption saying “Bye bye beard”, with her hands on her husband's beard.

Erin Holland's Instagram post

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham Twitter show returns with all-rounder taking hilarious aim at wife

This is when New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham decided to have some fun. Jimmy Neesham is known for his savage responses on social media, which have left fans in splits on several occasions. Jimmy Neesham was at it once again as he responded to Erin Holland's post. The Kiwi allrounder hilariously asked Ben Cutting not to cut the beard and gave him an offer that he would surely turn down. Jimmy Neesham hilariously wrote that he would kiss Ben Cutting if he does not cut his beard.

Jimmy Neesham's hilarious comment on Erin Holland's post

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham plays down banter with K L Rahul, asks him to 'save some runs' for the IPL

Meanwhile, Ben Cutting had an impressive outing in the PSL 2020. He shined with the bat as he scored one fifty while also playing knocks of 42* and 22*. Unfortunately, his last two innings were forgetful as he was out for a duck. He was handy with the ball as well as he grabbed 8 wickets.

On the other hand, Jimmy Neesham was last seen in action during the first ODI against Australia last week before the series was called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham calls Twitterati 'idiots' after rock, paper and scissors tweet on KL Rahul

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM