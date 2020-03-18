Why Was PSL Semi Final Cancelled? Story Behind PSL 2020's Premature End Revealed

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) was supposed to begin with its last leg on Tuesday when the final four teams were supposed to play in the two semi-finals to decide the two finalists. However, in a sudden turn of events - the last three matches of the PSL were postponed to a later date. That announcement was soon followed by reports emerging that this sudden halt of the PSL came after a player in the league tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, these reports are not accurate.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 cancelled: semi-finals called off amidst ever-growing Coronavirus outbreak

PSL 2020 Cancelled: Why was PSL semi final cancelled?

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the PSL website, the PSL's remaining fixtures have not been cancelled but pushed to a later date in light of the current fears revolving around COVID-19. In the press release, the PCB has mentioned how an overseas player who had left Pakistan only a few days ago had been showing signs of COVID-19 and this had led the PCB to bring a sudden halt to the PSL 2020. The PCB has further made a move towards testing all members of the PSL team including players, umpires, officials, team owners and the production crew.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 Cancelled: Shaheen Shah Afridi's toe-crushing yorker sends Moeen Ali packing; watch video

PSL 2020 cancelled: Is PSL 2020 cancelled?

The PSL 2020 has not been cancelled but will be resumed and completed at a time when the coronavirus subsides. A lot of foreign players had already left Pakistan as the PCB gave them the option to leave the country and the PSL if they were in fear of the coronavirus. English batsman Alex Hales was one of the PSL foreign players to take an early exit from the tournament and the country.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 Cancelled: Jimmy Neesham pokes fun at TV anchor Erin Holland over Ben Cutting's beard

PSL news: No PSL foreign players tested positive for coronavirus

A lot of PSL news had been circulating around the health of PSL players after the 'PSL 2020 cancelled' news came into the limelight. However, the PSL made a statement on their Twitter account, which confirms the status of the players.

PCB reiterates NO player or support staff has tested positive for COVID-19 to date.



We urge all stakeholders to show responsibility and wait for official confirmations.



Factually incorrect messages will further compound what is already a complex global health and safety matter. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 17, 2020

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 Cancelled: Chris Lynn, Mitchell McCleneghan join list of overseas players exiting the event