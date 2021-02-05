Marnus Labuschagne Confirms Signing Up For IPL 2021 Auction After All-round BBL Exploits

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has consolidated himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting order and has emerged as a force to reckon with, especially in Test matches. The talented youngster is yet to make his debut for Australia's T20 team but has impressed with his remarkable performances in the ongoing Big bash League. The cricketer is keen on playing franchise cricket and has gone ahead and registered himself for the upcoming IPL auction.

IPL 2021: Marnus Labuschagne to be a part of mini-auction

The 14th edition of the cash-rich league is inching closer, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly keen to organise the tournament on Indian soil itself. There is a significant buzz ahead of the IPL auction, considering the big names that are slated to go under the hammer. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne recently expressed his desire to play in the extravagant league and confirmed that he will be a part of the mini-auction.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-endorsed MPL Nears 'Unicorn' Status After Raising $95 Million Recently

Labuschagne plied his trade for the Brisbane Heat side in the Big Bash League, and the player with his all-round contributions was instrumental in the team reaching the Qualifier of the tournament. The player in a post-match presentation spoke about his IPL 2021 aspirations. The promising cricketer has hinted that he will be signing for the IPL auction and stated that he would love to be a part of the great competition

ALSO READ | Joe Root Remarkably Replicates Kapil Dev While Achieving Special 100th Test Milestone

Cricket Australia recently stated that they will be granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players for IPL 2021 participation only on a “case-by-case” basis. Interim CEO Nick Hockley confirmed the same while speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald. Hockley added that they will be considering each of their players on several merits before handing them NOCs for IPL visits in India. It remains to be seen if this approach has an impact on the demands of Australian cricketers in the auction.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Beats Akshay Kumar To Remain India's Most Valued Celebrity At ₹1733 CR: Study

Marnus Labuschagne career stats

The player has featured in 18 Test matches for Australia so far and has amassed 1,885 runs in them at a fabulous average of 60.8. The youngster already has five centuries and ten half-centuries to his name in the longer format. He has also played 13 ODIs and has scored 473 runs in them. He also has smashed an ODI century and has three fifties as well.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Slammed For Kuldeep Yadav Snub In Favour Of Shahbaz Nadeem

The 26-year-old has proved his mettle in the shortest format as well after an impressive season with the Brisbane Heat team. Having played six matches in the 10th edition, the batsman scored 176 runs at an average of 29.33. Labuschagne also contributed with the ball and picked up 10 wickets for his team.

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.