PSL 2021 Postponed: Aakash Chopra Reacts, Indian Fans Laud BCCI For Organizing IPL Fully

Cricket in Pakistan has once again come to a standstill after the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed due to fresh cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the PSL postponed news was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20.

Recently, the PCB announced that three more players were tested positive during PSL 2021, although the board did not reveal the identity of players, but said that the infected players were not from the teams which competed in two T20 matches on Wednesday. Islamabad United's two foreign cricketers, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, and another unnamed foreign player are already in isolation after being tested positive earlier this week.

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Aakash Chopra comments on PSL postponed news

After the PSL postponed news was made official, cricketer-turned -commentator Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and wrote that the PSL postponed news was yet another reminder of the times that we are living in. He also wrote that it is important that the public follows COVID-19 protocols across the world and appreciate live sport taking place, rather than taking it for granted.

PSL postponed indefinitely. Another cruel reminder of the times we are living in. #COVID is still here. And we must appreciate whenever we get to see Live sport....and respect the protocols. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 4, 2021



Fans react to Aakash Chopra's tweet

Feeling for Pakistani Fans.



They were busy in blaming BCCI, ICC, IPL etc, but their own people are so careless, that tournament like PSL is at stake now. — CHRONICLES of Cricket🇮🇳 (@Chronicle_Fame) March 4, 2021

That Shows How Greatly BCCI handled Big League Like IPL with no covid cases during the IPL#PSL2021 — Masooq Jeffrey (@jeffrey_masooq) March 4, 2021

Dale Steyn IPL comment sees backlash from fans

Before the PSL postponement news, South Africa cricket and former RCB pacer Dale Steyn had created a lot of controversy following his comment over IPL. While the Proteas cricketer excused himself from playing in IPL 2021 after he was excluded from the list of retained players by RCB ahead of IPL 2021 auction. Currently, the pacer is playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2021.

Recently, the Dale Steyn IPL comment had set social media abuzz after his comment in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan. Steyn shared his experiences of playing in IPL and compared the tournament with PSL and the Sri Lankan Premier League. He said that playing in IPL is “less rewarding” as compared to playing in other leagues of the world.

His comment did not go down well with the fans who took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure. However, the fast bowler on Wednesday backtracked from his previous comment and apologized for his views expressed on the cash-rich league. Dale Steyn, in his tweet, insisted that his words weren't meant to degrade or compare any of the leagues.

IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too.



My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues.

Social media and words out of context can often do that.



My apologies if this has upset anyone.

Much love — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 3, 2021

