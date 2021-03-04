Virat Kohli Called 'Childish' In Ben Stokes Feud By Graeme Swann, Netizens React Angrily

The India vs England 4th Test went underway on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The visitors lost three quick wickets upfront during the morning session of Day 1, losing both openers and skipper Joe Root to Indian bowlers Axar Patel and Mohammad Siraj. A while after Ben Stokes arrived at the crease, the English all-rounder was seen having a heated exchange with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes argue as umpires intervene, watch video

India vs England 4th Test: Fans defend Virat Kohli over “childish” spat

In the 13th over of the England innings, Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj bowled a bouncer to Ben Stokes and stared at the batsman. In response, Stokes uttered a few words but Siraj refrained from responding. In came skipper Virat Kohli, who began his own duel with the English all-rounder and the two were seen engaging in a fiery exchange of words. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma intervened the two before letting the situation escalate further.

During commentary, former England cricketer Graeme Swann said “It all seemed a bit childish to me”, thus referring to the entire incident. Australia’s Fox Cricket also quoted Swann’s words and described the entire Kohli-Stokes spat as “childish”. However, several Indian fans took to Twitter and defended Kohli by saying that the Indian captain was only defending his junior paceman and teammate.

Stokes is not Saint. He has been involved in so many controversies in past. — RaVi RaNjAn SiNgH (@ravi_for_you) March 4, 2021

Someone upset they lost the test series are we? — kerth (@kerth1) March 4, 2021

*After seeing king kohli backing his teammates



Indian fans to king 🥺 : #KingKohli #stokes pic.twitter.com/qrkWn5cRLE — Krishna (@radhe__737) March 4, 2021

Defending pant vs broad

Defending hardik vs smith

Defending siraj vs stokes



My captain @imVkohli he is always there like a elder brother for them pic.twitter.com/BRGZafFGLx — King kohli⚔️ (@KingkohliEra) March 4, 2021

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing, England reached 101-4 after 40 overs. Indian spinner Axar Patel accounted for the first two wickets in the match as he dismissed both of England’s opening batsmen, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley. Speedster Mohammed Siraj then claimed the wicket of Joe Root to leave England struggling at 30-3 before the end of the 13th over. Ben Stokes was batting at 40* from 95 balls and he was joined by Ollie Pope at the crease.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

