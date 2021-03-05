PSL Postponed: Franchises Face Huge Financial Losses, Will PCB Be Able To Win Trust Back?

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed on Thursday, March 4 with immediate effect by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The decision was made after three new cricketers were tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. The latest cases brought the tally of total positive cases in PSL 2021 to seven.

PSL news: Tournament postponed

PSL postponed: Franchises and PCB incur losses, indulge in a heated battle

Both, the PCB as well as the PSL 2021 franchises are facing a huge amount of financial losses due to the postponement of the PSL 2021 season. As per a report by Geo Sports, the PSL 2021 franchises are holding the PCB responsible for failing to contain the coronavirus threat. The PCB’s failure to contain the virus comes at a time when other countries are successfully hosting sporting events within their bio-secure bubbles without any hindrances.

The report further indicates that the PCB and PSL 2021 franchises are indulged in a heated battle with each other. According to sources, the franchise owners recently asked the PCB to explain how and when did the coronavirus enter the team’s bio-secure environments. Several team owners have also expressed their anger over the PCB’s mishandling of the tournament.

The PCB and PSL franchises have already been at loggerheads over financial matters since the past few years as the board even went on to change its model under pressure from the owners to make it more profitable as all the franchises reportedly have been in losses so far. The latest breach by the coronavirus disease and its financial impact on the tournament is set to widen the gap between their working relationship. While the PCB have already confirmed that they will stage the remainder of the tournament sometime later this year, it seems a difficult task for them to win the trust of the franchises back, as it was already lurking on thin ice.

PSL postponed: Latest PSL news as confirmed by PCB

Dale Steyn IPL comment

In other news, PSL fans found themselves on cloud nine after South African speedster Dale Steyn praised the tournament over other recognisable leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legendary pacer gave an interview where he compared the quality of cricket in PSL to that in the IPL. The Dale Steyn IPL comment reads “playing in IPL is less rewarding” because there is not enough “importance on cricket” there when compared to tournaments like PSL. Earlier, Steyn had also opted out of the IPL 2021 season.

