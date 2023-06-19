'It's Just Not On': Netizens Slam Labuschagne As He Claims Illegal Catch During The Ashes

Why you're reading this: The first Ashes Test is set for a grand finale as Australia have been set a target of 281 by England. On the back of their WTC final victory over India Australia would feel the confidence at Edgbaston. Four days of fierce Test cricket has seen some ups and downs and it remains to be seen who ends up winning the fight.

3 things you need to know

Australia are the current holder of the Ashes series

England haven't won the Ashes in 2015

The Three Lions defeated Ireland in the one-off Test before the Ashes

Marnus Labuschagne claimed illegal catch in Ashes, Twitter erupted with reactions

During the 55th over Josh Hazlewood was pitted opposite Ollie Robinson who was batting at the crease. Hazlewood fired a bouncer and Robinson attempted to shrug off the ball with one hand. Marnus Labuschagne who was fielding at the short leg, dived forward and appeared to have taken a catch.

The player appealed for a catch but after a detailed review, it showed that ball brushed off the ground and the third umpire declared Robinson not out. In the World Test Championship finals, a similar incident had happened as Shubman Gill was given out as Cameron Green took a controversial catch of Scott Boland's bowling.

Ollie Robinson scored a very useful 27 as the English tail frustrated Australia. The seamer reportedly abused Australia opener Usman Khawaja after dismissing him for 141 on Sunday, guaranteeing him fierce treatment at the crease while batting. Robinson’s ninth-wicket stand with Stuart Broad added 27.

People took a dig at Labuschagne on social media for breaking the sportsman spirit

If Shubman Gill was out then Moeen Ali should also be given out.#Ashes2023 #ENGvsAUS — Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) June 19, 2023

Whi this Not out . The way labuschagne was celebrating, it shows the great sportsmanship of Aussies 😂. @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/PgYdwIyase — niraj kumar (@nirajku1234) June 19, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne really grassed the ball and dragged it on the ground before picking it up and throwing it in the air to celebrate a catch.



Whatever happened to shame, Labushame?#ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 — AJ (@UtdBrunoJr) June 19, 2023

Im afraid I've got no choice but to respect Marnus Labuschagne blatantly cheating in front of a stadium full of cameras and expecting to get away with it. — Jack (@JackInPogForm) June 19, 2023

He knows he hasn't caught it. You do not claim a catch you know you haven't caught. It's just not on. Marnus Labuschagne hang your head in shame. 👎 #Ashes2023 — Dylan Baker (@DylanBaker1986) June 19, 2023

On the same ground in 2005, Australia needed 282 to win and famously lost by two runs. This time it’s one run less required for a side boasting the top-three ranked batters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

(With AP inputs)