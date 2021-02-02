QAL Vs MA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Qalandars (QAL) and the Maratha Arabians (MA) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday, February 2 at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our QAL vs MA Dream11 prediction, probable QAL vs MA playing 11 and QAL vs MA Dream11 team.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Set To Play With Each Other After Whopping 373 Days

QAL vs MA Dream11 prediction: QAL vs MA Dream11 preview

This is the first time that both these teams will be facing each other in this year's competition and it will be interesting to see as to who will come out on top. Defending champions Maratha Arabians had a poor league stage campaign as they ended up at the bottom of the points table. Their last match was versus the Bangla Tigers which they lost by 6 wickets despite some terrific batting performance from Mohammad Hafeez and Abdul Shakoor. They will be looking to put the loss behind and focus on the Super League match.

The Qalandars, on the other hand, topped their group, winning all of their 3 matches. They will look to carry on the form in the upcoming match versus the Arabians and make a winning start to their Super League campaign. Opener Tom Banton and skipper Sohail Akhtar will once again look to be among runs yet again. This match could provide fans with some cracking contest between bat and ball.

Also Read: IPL Auction In Fidel Edwards' Radar, 39-year-old WI Pacer Looks To Emulate Sreesanth

QAL vs MA Dream11 prediction: Probable QAL vs MA playing 11

QAL: Sharjeel Khan, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed

MA: Abdul Shakoor(w), Mohammad Hafeez, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Muktar Ali

Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi

Also Read: Anil Kumble Lauds Jasprit Bumrah For Emulating His Bowling Action In Recent Net Session

QAL vs MA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QAL vs MA Dream11 team

Shahid Afridi

Tom Banton

Mohammad Hafeez

Abdul Shakoor

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Outfoxes Ajinkya Rahane On The TT Table In IPL 2020 Throwback Video

QAL vs MA match prediction: QAL vs MA Dream11 team

QAL vs MA live: QAL vs MA match prediction

As per our QAL vs MA Dream11 prediction, QAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The QAL vs MA Dream11 prediction, top picks and QAL vs MA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The QAL vs MA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image:Abu Dhabi T10 League / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.