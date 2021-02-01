Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Set To Play With Each Other After Whopping 373 Days

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have emerged as the stalwarts of Indian cricket. The two are hailed as bonafide match-winners by many and their presence adds firepower to Team India's batting order. The duo in the past has also stitched together several memorable partnerships for the side, and watching them bat together is an absolute delight for cricket enthusiasts. However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not taken the field together for over a year now, and they are all set to reunite after a very long wait.

India vs England: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play together after 373 days

The last time both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played together was in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand. Seddon Park of Hamilton hosted the fourth fixture of the series, and it was the last time that the two star players featured in the playing eleven together. The contest proved to be an enthralling one, and the visitors managed to register a spectacular win in the Super Over after Rohit Sharma clobbered Tim Southee for back-to-back sixes in the final two balls of the Super Over.

They did not get an opportunity to play together after the aforementioned contest. India returned to international cricket after their COVID-19 enforced sabbatical with their recently concluded Australian tour. Virat Kohli led the side Down Under in six white-ball matches, as well as the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma on the other hand had returned to India from the UAE after the completion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Kohli availed his paternity leave and flew back to India after the opening Test match at Adelaide to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Rohit Sharma eventually joined the squad in Australia and featured in the final two matches of the series. While Ajinkya Rahane captained the team in the absence of Kohli, Sharma acted as his deputy. Fans have waited with bated breath for their reunion, and they are likely to play with each other in the upcoming India vs England series.

India squad for England Tests 2021

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

📍 Chennai, India@root66 and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GT06p9Ru4u — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2021

IMAGE SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM

