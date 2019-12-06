Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled By England Batswoman Danielle Wyatt And Here Is Why

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top wrist spinners in the world right now. The leg-spinner has quickly risen through ranks since his inclusion in the ODI and T20I team in 2017. India pinned their hopes on him and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal and Yadav both have exceeded all the expectations and performed brilliantly for the team ever since.

Chahal has been spot on as he has delivered almost everywhere irrespective of the conditions. He has already proved himself in South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand in addition to doing really well at home. The leg-spinner also takes his batting seriously and is often spotted batting in the nets. While bowlers do not really take their batting seriously, Chahal looks like an exception.

Chahal proved how seriously he takes his batting in his latest post on Instagram. The spinner took to the social media platform to tell his fans how he was focusing on his batting ahead of the first T20I against West Indies. He posted a picture of himself batting in the nets and captioned it “Enjoying my day out in the nets”.

Yuzvendra Chahal's latest Instagram post

The post received hilarious reactions from his followers who tried to pull his leg. One interesting comment came from England women's cricket team’s star batsman Danielle Wyatt, who had created a lot of buzz with her marriage proposal to India captain Virat Kohli back in 2014. She teased the India spinner as she commented: “Bowled”. Her comment received over 800 likes and 50 replies. Wyatt is also known to be close friends with Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Danielle Wyatt's comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's batting

