Quaid E Azam Trophy SIN Vs KHP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Sindh will go up against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in match 20 of the Quaid e Azam Trophy. The SIN vs KHP match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST from the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi on December 8. Here are the SIN vs KHP live streaming details, how to watch SIN vs KHP live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | Tom Curran Joins England Teammate Tom Banton In Quitting BBL 2020 Over 'biobubble Fatigue'

Quaid e Azam Trophy: SIN vs KHP preview

Sindh's first - and only - win at the Quaid e Azam Trophy came against Central Punjab in their first game. Since then, Sindh has lost two games and drawn three - including their last game against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side. They are currently in 5th place on the table with 64 points - their chances of making it to the final seem slim at best.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, have had a tremendous run at the tournament so far. Three wins, one loss and two drawn games put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in second place on the table with 92 points. A win today could ensure that they retain their place as one of the top two teams in the tournament and make it to the final.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes The Only Indian Captain To Register T20I Series Wins In SENA Countries

Quaid e Azam Trophy live in India: SIN vs KHP live streaming details

The Quaid e Azam Trophy SIN vs KHP game will not be televised in India. The SIN vs KHP live streaming will begin at 10:30 am IST on the PCB YouTube channel. Fans can keep updated with the SIN vs KHP live scores on the Pakistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Quaid e Azam Trophy: SIN vs KHP squads

Sindh squad - Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Ashiq Ali, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar, Mir Hamza, Omar Yousuf, Saad Ali, Azizullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad - Rehan Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Ahmed Jamal, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan, Sajid Khan

Also Read | Steve Smith Will Do A Great Job If He Gets Captaincy Again: Matthew Wade

Quaid e Azam Trophy: SIN vs KHP pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Karachi has been conducive for batting so far. The last match at the venue saw a first innings score of 320. With the pitch is likely to slow down as the game enters Day 3 and 4 the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of a rain interruption at the game tomorrow. The temperature during the game will be around 27°C with low humidity and zero cloud cover. The dry and hot conditions will further slow down the pitch, making conditions conducive for the spinners and making things difficult for the pacers.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Turns Into Cricket Coach For Jammu And Kashmir Children; Watch Video

Image Credits: PCB website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.