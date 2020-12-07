Suresh Raina Turns Into Cricket Coach For Jammu And Kashmir Children; Watch Video

Suresh Raina had established himself as a reliable batsman in India's middle-order, especially in white-ball cricket, and was instrumental in several memorable victories for the nation. Post his retirement from international cricket, the Southpaw is looking to provide a prominent platform for young cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir and promote the sport in the region. The 34-year-old's efforts for it have received appreciation from all corners.

Suresh Raina J&K cricket partnership: Young cricketers receive training from the ex-India player

The left-handed batsman took to his Twitter account, to share a video where has was seen interacting and guiding Jammu and Kashmir children on the cricket field. The star cricketer had earlier also signed an MOU with the sports council of the Union Territory as he aims to promote and facilitate the development of sports amongst the youngsters of the region. Suresh Raina thanked Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, K.K. Sidha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and Nitishwar Kumar, the Principal Secretary to Lt. Governor on the micro-blogging site.

Suresh Raina was seen guiding a group of fast bowlers in the training camp. He also gave throwdowns to a young left-hander and gave him insightful tips for batting. It was refreshing to see so many budding sportspersons turning up for the training camp, and Suresh Raina also would have been delighted to see the response towards his initiative in the region. Apart from the Suresh Raina J&K cricket partnership, the former India player had also promised to set up as many as 10 schools in the region.

Suresh Raina retirement

Along with his dynamic batting, his athleticism in the field was also lauded by the fans throughout his international career. The batsman, however, struggled to hold on to his position after Virat Kohli took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. The 33-year-old surprisingly announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post on August 15. Here is the Suresh Raina retirement post:

How much is the Suresh Raina net worth figure?

As per Kreedon.com, Suresh Raina's net worth is estimated to be around ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Moreover, the batsman receives a handsome paycheck of ₹11 crore from the Chennai team for his services in the Dream11 IPL. He is believed to charge around ₹7 crore per brand endorsement and has had associations with Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay over the years.

Suresh Raina house

Suresh Raina lives in Ghaziabad along with his wife Priyanka and kids Gracia and Rio. The player owns a luxurious residence in his hometown. Raina is often said to shuttle around Delhi for practice and work commitments too.

