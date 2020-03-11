QUE Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Quetta Gladiators will take on Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Wednesday, March 11. The QUE vs MUL live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The QUE vs MUL live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our QUE vs MUL Dream11 team, QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction, QUE vs MUL playing 11, QUE vs MUL match prediction that will bring you the best QUE vs MUL live match results.

Quetta Gladiators, who started their PSL 2020 campaign well, have lost their way in the middle. They have now lost four consecutive games and are reeling at the bottom of the table with three wins and five losses. They would like to get back to winning ways by winning this fixture.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans have been brilliant in the tournament and they are sitting at the top of the table with 11 points to their name from 7 games. They have won five, lost one and one game was abandoned due to rain. They would like to continue their good run by winning this fixture.

Let's take a look at the squad and QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction.

QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Squads

QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Quetta Gladiators Squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Tymal Mills, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Multan Sultans Squad

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq.

QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction: QUE vs MUL Dream11 team

Here is the QUE vs MUL Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Ashraf (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: James Vince, Jason Roy (Captain), Shane Watson, Rilee Rossouw

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Tymal Mills, Sohail Tanvir

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ben Cutting

QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win the game as per our QUE vs MUL match prediction.

Note: Please note that the above QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The QUE vs MUL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER