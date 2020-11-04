Quinton De Kock Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, Stats, Net Worth And Personal Life

Quinton de Kock is currently representing the Mumbai franchise in their title-defence campaign in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The dashing wicketkeeper-batsman has been plundering heaps of runs throughout the competition and has turned out to be one of Mumbai’s most consistent scorers this year. Ahead of the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, here is a look at some of Quinton de Kock’s details such as his net worth, his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.

How much is Quinton de Kock net worth?

According to briefly.co.za, the Quinton de Kock net worth is estimated at $11 million (₹82 crore). His net worth comprises of the salary he receives from Cricket South Africa (CSA) for being an active cricket player. The Quinton de Kock net worth also constitutes the income he generates through endorsement deals from brands like Gunn & Moore.

Quinton de Kock Dream11 IPL 2020 price

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window in late 2019, Quinton de Kock became one of the 15 cricketers retained by the Mumbai franchise from their squad of the previous season. As per the signing, the Quinton de Kock Dream11 IPL 2020 price is ₹2.8 crore (US$393,000).

A look into the Quinton de Kock house and his personal life

Quinton de Kock married long-time girlfriend Sasha Hurly in September 2016. The two live together in Johannesburg. Here is a look at the 27-year-old cricketer posing alongside his wife.

Quinton de Kock Dream11 IPL stats section

The Quinton de Kock Dream11 IPL stats for the ongoing 2020 season house some impressive numbers. He has featured in Mumbai’s playing XI in all of their 14 matches this season. In 14 innings, the dynamic left-handed batsman has managed to aggregate 443 runs with four sparkling half-centuries. He is currently Mumbai’s leading run-scorer of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

