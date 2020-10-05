IPL 2020: 'De Kock Never Stopped Believing In His Ability,' Says Fielding Coach Pamment

Lavishing praise on Quinton de Kock, defending champions Mumbai's fielding coach said that the wicket-keeper batsman never doubted his ability. Quinton de Kock was back amongst the runs with a sizzling 39-ball 67 before the bowlers did a commendable job in batsmen friendly Sharjah to power Mumbai to a clinical 34-run win over Hyderabad in their Dream11 IPL 2020 match on Sunday.

In a video posted by the official handle of Mumbai, Pamment hailed Quinton's quality, adding that it was nice to see him forge a good partnership with Ishan.

"We all know the quality that Quinton possesses. So I'm not saying that it was just a matter of time but you still have to work extremely hard and you still have to believe in yourself and he never stopped believing in his ability and it was nice to see him forge a good partnership with Ishan," said Pamment.

Pamment feels that the partnership between De Kock and Ishan Kishan was a much-needed one considering the batting depth Mumbai Indians have. "The Partnership set the foundation for those destructive boys to come in at the end," opined Pamment.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the top of the IPL standings with six points from five matches.

Mumbai Beat Hyderabad By 34 Run

The swashbuckling duo of Hardik Pandya (28) and Kieron Pollard (25 not out) scored at their usual brisk pace but it was Krunal who propelled the title-holders to 208 for five with 20 runs off a mere four deliveries in the last over. De Kock worked the ball around nicely in between playing the big shots, as the four-time winners maintained a healthy run rate.

Then, the Mumbai bowlers did just enough to restrict Hyderabad to 174 for seven.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: BCCI)

