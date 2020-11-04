Rohit Sharma's Injury Mystery: The Chronology Of Events Leading Up To It So Far

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is currently leading the Mumbai franchise in their title-defence campaign in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, during the nail-biting Super Over thriller against Punjab on October 18, the cricketer sustained a hamstring injury while attempting a run. He missed four matches for Mumbai thereafter, during which West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard led the side instead.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma injury updates in the chronological order

The Rohit Sharma injury news also prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to exclude him from India squad for Australia tour. The move ignited much controversy as the subject became a topic of discussion after he was seen practising in the nets for Mumbai. Here is a look at the entire timeline of the Rohit Sharma injury, which has impacted his chances of making it to the India squad for Australia tour.

October 18: As mentioned earlier, Rohit Sharma sustained the injury against Punjab during first of the two Super Overs contested that evening. Apart from the untimely injury and losing the cricketer for the next four matches, the Mumbai franchise also eventually ended up losing the Super Over thriller to the KL Rahul-led Punjab side.

October 26: BCCI finally the announced India squad for Australia tour for all three formats. However, India’s all-season batsman Rohit Sharma was nowhere to be seen in any of the three squads. Interestingly, he was seen batting in the nets for Mumbai earlier on the same day. The high-profile series between the two nations is scheduled to begin on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India squad for Australia tour as announced by BCCI

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

November 3: While speaking with PTI, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the squad was purely because of his injury. The cricketer-turned-commentator said “Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him. He is the vice-captain of the national team”.

The Rohit Sharma injury saga then took another bizarre turn as the cricketer walked out for the toss in Mumbai’s final league match against Hyderabad later on the same day. While he was making a return after four Dream11 IPL 2020 matches, he failed to make much impact as a batsman as well as a leader. He was dismissed for just 4 by Sandeep Sharma and his side lost to David Warner and co. by 10 wickets in a one-sided run-chase.

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai in Dream11 IPL 2020

Mumbai will now face Delhi in the first match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs stage. The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 will be hosted by the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 5. Rohit Sharma’s performance is expected to be keenly viewed by selectors as well as viewers, should the cricketer decides to take field for Mumbai in the all-important Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1.

