R Ashwin Addresses Rumours On Dream11 IPL 'fight' Between Virat Kohli And Ricky Ponting

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi coach Ricky Ponting were involved in a verbal fight during Match 55 of the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. It all happened during the strategic time out when Kohli was having a discussion with the umpire where he was seen expressing his displeasure over R Ashwin going off the field.

R Ashwin opens up on Virat Kohli-Ricky Ponting spat during Dream11 IPL 2020

That's when Ponting seems to have said something which led to a heated exchange between the two. Now, Delhi spinner R Ashwin has opened up on the incident and shared some details about the matter on his YouTube show. Ashwin said that he had a back problem and was in terrible pain, which is why he ran back to the dressing room after his bowling.

The off-spinner added that after his MRI scans were done, it was traced to a nerve pull. Speaking about the fight, Ashwin said that everyone knows that Ponting won’t leave any fight. Ashwin revealed that when Kohli suspiciously questioned the off-spinner's absence from the field, Ponting said that they aren’t like that etc. Ashwin further clarified that everything happened in the heat of the moment.

According to few tweeps, Kohli vs Ponting never happened. It was all about Ashwin going off the field. Few RCB players & Simon Katich annoyed by that. Ponting had an altercation with Katich & few RCB players. Then Kohli told it to Umpires.



* This could all be a fantasy though pic.twitter.com/cqLJLSQoXW — tony allen (@joeys_chandler) November 3, 2020

The Dream11 IPL 2020 was done and dusted on Tuesday with Mumbai emerging victorious in the final. Rohit Sharma's men beat Delhi by five wickets to lift the coveted trophy in Dubai. With their win over Delhi, the Mumbai IPL title wins count has now gone to five which is the most for a single franchise.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and co. have left the UAE for the much-awaited Australia tour. The right-handed batsman will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests. Kohli is set to miss the last three Test matches against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave.

Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

