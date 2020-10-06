Home
R Ashwin 'almost' Mankads Aaron Finch In Dubai Game, Gets Netizens Buzzing: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi spinner R Ashwin could have mankaded Bangalore opener, Aaron Finch, however, the off-spinner warned him instead of dismissing him.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
R Ashwin

Delhi spinner R Ashwin had made the headlines last year for mankading Jos Buttler during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. The R Ashwin-Jos Buttler mankading incident had divided the cricketing community in two. While some fans supported batsmen leaving the crease before the ball being bowled, others claimed that it was totally against the laws of cricket and the bowler had every right to dismiss the batsmen.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne suggests changes in T20 cricket, Rajasthan mentee Jos Buttler disagrees

Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin avoids mankading as he warns Aaron Finch

In fact, ahead of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, R Ashwin and Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting were not on the same page over running the non-striker out if the batsman leaves the crease before the ball is bowled. R Ashwin and Ricky Ponting had a chat about the same and the off-spinner was firm on his point of the batsman not leaving his crease before the ball is delivered.

On Monday, during the Bangalore vs Delhi live match, R Ashwin once again stopped in his action when Aaron Finch left his crease. However, this time around, R Ashwin didn't try to dismiss the batsman but warned the batsman and also smiled at the umpire. Even Aaron Finch smiled as the play got underway.

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler returns to Rajasthan squad for Punjab clash, fans predict Storm in Sharjah

The replays clearly suggested that Aaron Finch was way ahead of the crease before the ball was bowled by R Ashwin and the Delhi spinner could have dismissed the Bangalore opener according to the laws of cricket. The commentators also had a laugh over the issue. The cameras then showed Ricky Ponting who had a sly grin on his face.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan's opening clash against Chennai

Here's the clip of Ashwin-Finch mankading incident

Several reactions poured in on Twitter where the Twitterati backed R Ashwin and presented their views on the matter. The netizens also lauded R Ashwin for his show of sportsmanship. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai vs Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock lead H2H stats

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

 

First Published:
