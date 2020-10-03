Shane Warne Suggests Changes In T20 Cricket, Rajasthan Mentee Jos Buttler Disagrees

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support Rajasthan in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The spin wizard is the brand ambassador and mentor of the Steve Smith-led team. On Friday, October 2, he took to his social media accounts to suggest some adjustments he would like to make in T20 cricket in order to “improve” the format.
Shane Warne took to social media this week to suggest some changes he would like to make in T20 cricket. Emphasising on a “fair contest between bat and ball”, the spin wizard called for bigger boundaries and the need to “keep grass” in the outfield at smaller venues. Shane Warne also added that at least two bowlers must be allowed to bowl up to five overs, instead of the regular T20 quota of four overs.
I would improve T/20 cricket by 1 Boundaries as big as poss at each venue & on small grounds keep grass on the outfield long 2 Bowlers a max of 5 overs not four 3 Pitch must = day 4 test match pitch & not be a flat road Yes the bowlers need to get better - we all want a fair contest between bat & ball ! There will still be lots of 6’s but a better spectacle ! Agree ? Cheers @708gin
English cricketer and Rajasthan’s opening batsman Jos Buttler appears to disagree with his Dream11 IPL 2020 mentor to some extent. Just below Shane Warne’s suggestions, the in-form batsman dropped an opinion of his own. As opposed to Warne’s longer boundary idea, Joss Buttler wrote: “Bring the boundaries in!”.
Steve Smith is currently leading the Rajasthan unit in the ongoing season. During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction and trading window late last year, the franchise retained cricketers like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer among others. Additionally, they also purchased new players like David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Andrew Tye. Here is a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad.
