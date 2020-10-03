Shane Warne Suggests Changes In T20 Cricket, Rajasthan Mentee Jos Buttler Disagrees

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support Rajasthan in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The spin wizard is the brand ambassador and mentor of the Steve Smith-led team. On Friday, October 2, he took to his social media accounts to suggest some adjustments he would like to make in T20 cricket in order to “improve” the format.

Also Read | Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad and Schedule, To Take On CSK In First Match

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shane Warne calls for changes in T20s

Shane Warne took to social media this week to suggest some changes he would like to make in T20 cricket. Emphasising on a “fair contest between bat and ball”, the spin wizard called for bigger boundaries and the need to “keep grass” in the outfield at smaller venues. Shane Warne also added that at least two bowlers must be allowed to bowl up to five overs, instead of the regular T20 quota of four overs.

Shane Warne wants “fair contest” between bat and ball

Also Read | Shane Warne Arrives In Dubai For Dream11 IPL 2020, Asks Fans For TV Show Advice

English cricketer and Rajasthan’s opening batsman Jos Buttler appears to disagree with his Dream11 IPL 2020 mentor to some extent. Just below Shane Warne’s suggestions, the in-form batsman dropped an opinion of his own. As opposed to Warne’s longer boundary idea, Joss Buttler wrote: “Bring the boundaries in!”.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Steve Smith is currently leading the Rajasthan unit in the ongoing season. During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction and trading window late last year, the franchise retained cricketers like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer among others. Additionally, they also purchased new players like David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Andrew Tye. Here is a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad.

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle, Shane Warne Engage In Twitter War Of Words After Rajasthan-Punjab Game

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Rajasthan live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 3. For Bangalore vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Rajasthan live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Bangalore vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Rajasthan live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Shane Warne Backs Sanju Samson To Represent India In All Three Formats

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan team Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.