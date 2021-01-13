Rishabh Pant Shares Gym Pic After Working Out With Team-mates Rohit Sharma & Prithvi Shaw

It seems that Rishabh Pant might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the series-deciding fourth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane that gets underway on Friday.

The youngster had played a vital knock of 97 coming out to bat at number four after Team India had lost the wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane very early on Day 5 of the SCG Test. Pant's stellar knock was one of the factors which ensured that the Test match ended in a stalemate.

Now, the Delhi cricketer is looking to get into the groove by sweating it out in the gym with his team-mates.

'It's all about brotherhood': Rishabh Pant

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pant had posted an image of him along with his team-mates whom he has referred to as his 'brothers'. Pant can be seen posing along with India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and, opener Prithvi Shaw and a few members of the support staff in the gym after supposedly having completed the gym session. The 23-year-old went on to caption the image as 'It’s about brotherhood, Putting in the work - all day, every day'

It’s about brotherhood, Putting in the work - all day, everyday. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hWsLNQMAF3 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 13, 2021

Can Team India rewrite history?

The Aussies have a formidable record at the Gabba, Brisbane when it comes to the game's longest format. In the 55 matches that have been played at the venue, the hosts have won 33 of them and has only managed eight losses. Meanwhile, they ended up tying one game while the rest 13 of them have ended in a stalemate.

At the same time, Australia have also not lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988.

The Aussies must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

