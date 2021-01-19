R Ashwin Signs Off Australia Tour With THIS Special Message For Tim Paine On Social Media

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) was omitted from the Indian playing XI at The Gabba due to an injury he sustained earlier in the tour. Washington Sundar was inducted into the side in his place and the youngster celebrated his Test debut with a historic series-clinching win. It appears that R Ashwin is celebrating India’s win with the same enthusiasm, especially after he received a personal invitation from Australian captain Tim Paine last week at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India vs Australia 4th Test: R Ashwin gets back at Tim Paine

R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted India to a draw to pull off an incredible heist on Day 5 of the third Test at the SCG last week. During Ashwin’s vigilant stay at the crease, he coped constant chatter from Australian captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine from behind the stumps. In order to distract the Indian all-rounder, Paine said that he is “looking forward” to seeing him at their Gabba ‘Fortress’, where Australia have maintained their unbeaten run (now broken) since 1988.

Here is a look at R Ashwin vs Tim Paine sledging incident from the SCG Test, watch video

"Can't wait to get you to the Gabba"



"Can't wait to get you to India, it will be your last series"



Tim Paine had plenty to say to Ravi Ashwin behind the sticks, but the Indian batsman wasn't fazed 👊



He even watched the Aussie keeper shell one the next over 👀 pic.twitter.com/pmUNhMVDIe — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 11, 2021

While R Ashwin himself could not adhere to Tim Paine’s invitation, the lanky off-spinner from Chennai had plenty to say after his teammate Rishabh Pant had guided India to a famous win to breach Australia’s fortress. Taking to Twitter just moments after Rishabh Pant struck the winning runs, Ashwin mocked the Australian skipper with a scathing tweet. Here is a look at R Ashwin’s ‘winning’ tweet dedicated for his Australian ‘friend’ Tim Paine.

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 89* and batted with the tail to see India past the finishing line. Earlier on Day 5, opening batsman Shubman Gill registered his highest Test score with a rapid-paced 91 from 146 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara also notched up his 28th Test fifty by scoring 56 from 211 balls. Washington Sundar provided some quick runs at the end before Pant struck the winning boundary. Here are the highlights from the entire Day 5 action from the India vs Australia 4th Test at The Gabba.

Rishabh Pant career stats

The Rishabh Pant career stats composes of some impressive numbers. Across 27 innings spanning 16 Tests, Pant has aggregated 1,088 runs at an average of 43.52. During the course of his match-winning knock, he overtook MS Dhoni to become the quickest Indian wicketkeeper to get to 1,000 runs in Test cricket.

Image source: cricket.com.au

