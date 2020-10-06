R Ashwin Pokes Fun At Ricky Ponting, Warns Batsman Of Mankading In Upcoming Games

Delhi spinner R Ashwin had come under the scanner for mankading Jos Buttler during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. Mankading is a mode of dismissal which is well within the laws of the sport but it is somehow considered against the spirit of the game. During the Bangalore vs Delhi live match on Monday, R Ashwin once again stopped in his action when Aaron Finch left his crease.

Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin sternly warns batsmen to stay inside their crease

However, this time around, R Ashwin didn't try to dismiss Aaron Finch but warned him and also smiled at the umpire. Even Aaron Finch smiled as play got underway. R Ashwin might have spared Aaron Finch but the Delhi spinner is in no mood to repeat his act of generosity going ahead in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

R Ashwin took to Twitter, a couple of hours after the Bangalore vs Delhi match ended, and tweeted on the incident. The off-spinner made it clear that he will not spare any batsman going forward and warned them to stay inside their crease. Ashwin added that he is saying it on record which is why he shouldn't be blamed on later. R Ashwin also tagged Ricky Ponting in his tweet and jokingly said that he and Aaron Finch are good friends.

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

The reason R Ashwin refrained himself from mankading Aaron Finch is because he had a chat with Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 over running the non-striker out if the batsman leaves the crease before the ball is bowled. Ricky Ponting had said that none of the Delhi players would Mankad and it seems like R Ashwin was influenced by Ricky Ponting.

As far as the Ashwin mankading Aaron Finch issue is concerned, the replays clearly suggested that the Australian international was way ahead of the crease before the ball was bowled by R Ashwin and the Delhi spinner could have dismissed the Bangalore opener according to the laws of cricket but he chose not to. After the incident, the cameras turned towards Ricky Ponting, who had a sly grin on his face.

Here's the clip of Ashwin-Finch mankading incident

SOURCE: DELHI IPL TEAM TWITTER

