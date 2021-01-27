R Ashwin Mocks Tim Paine Again, Makes Fun Of Australia's 'Gabbatoir' Reference: WATCH

The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy proved to be intensifying as both India and Australia toiled hard for supremacy in the four-match Test series. While the visitors showcased exemplary resilience to counter all the adversities that came their way, Tim Paine and co. resorted to psychological warfare in an attempt to get under the skin of the players. However, the ploy backfired as the visitors orchestrated a historic series win, and also registered a monumental win at Australia's 'fortress', The Gabba.

R Ashwin taunts Tim Paine for the infamous sledging incident

Despite having their backs to the wall, the Indian team put together a defiant performance Down Under to clinch the iconic Border-Gavaskar trophy for the third time in a row. After their dismal performance in the opening contest of the series at Adelaide, the visitors showcased immense grit to make a thumping comeback with a comprehensive win in the following fixture. However, the Indian contingent's injury woes dented the team's chances for the third Test match, and the onus was on R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari to save the game with the bat, as Ravindra Jadeja also was nursing a thumb injury.

With India having the daunting task of chasing 407 runs in the final innings of the match at the SCG against a formidable Australian bowling attack, the hosts were deemed as the favourites by many cricket pundits. The team got off to a flying start with valuable contributions from the top-order batsmen, and Rishabh Pant's blistering 97 brought India back into the contest. The momentum once again shifted in the favour of the home team after Hanuma Vihari sustained a hamstring injury while trying to take a quick single.

R Ashwin, who was batting with a sore back, played exceedingly well alongside Hanuma Vihari and helped India salvage a crucial draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Frustrated with the marathon partnership, Australian captain Tim Paine took several potshots at Ashwin during the match. The wicketkeeper had also challenged the Indian off-spinner to come at the Gabba for the final Test. Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, addressed the incident and mentioned how Tim Paine was the perfect host and mocked the age-old Australian 'Gabbatoir' reference.

The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 was of utmost importance for both the participating teams as they looked to register a famous series victory. India ultimately chased down the target of 328 on the ultimate day, after Rishabh Pant (89*) fired with the bat once again. Interestingly, Nathan Lyon lulled Pant to go aerial with a flighted delivery in the 69th over. The southpaw charged down the track, but was deceived by the turn and missed the ball. Paine had a fantastic opportunity to stump the swashbuckling batsman, but he also failed to gather the ball cleanly and gave him a reprieve.

R Ashwin mocked the 36-year-old for his underwhelming performance with the gloves and stated how Tim Paine invited the Indian team to the Gabba and awarded them the series by missing the crucial stumping. Speaking on the hype ahead of the Test series decider, Ashwin revealed how from the minute the Indian side landed in Australia, they were reminded of the home team's impeccable record at the venue. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side made history as they handed Australia their first Test loss at the Gabba in 32 years.

