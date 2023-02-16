R Ashwin Names Sunrisers Hyderabad's Captain For IPL 2023; 'I Have No Doubt, He Is A Star'

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given his take on the possible new captain of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ashwin makes a claim that the new captain will make his way all the way from South Africa from the SA20 side Sunrisers Eastern Cape. According to Ashwin, it will be none other than the captain of the side himself Aiden Markram.

As per Ashwin, Aiden Markram has done a great job with his SA20 side and he should be given the opportunity to replicate the performance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since Kane Williamson has been released by the IPL franchise, SRH would have to announce a new captain ahead of the 2023 IPL season. And hence, Markram's name emerges.

Ravichandran Ashwin predicts SRH's skipper for upcoming IPL season

Ravichandran Ashwin says Markram is a star and on the back of the good season he has had with the Sunrisers, he should become the captain of the new side.

“Aiden Markram proved why he is a star. He had to have a good season and that is why Sunrisers had backed him. I have no doubt Aiden Markram will be the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad as well in the IPL. It was an extraordinary SA20 season for him. He scored runs and picked up wickets as well," said Ashwin.

Using his YouTube channel as the medium, Ashwin also commented about the Sunrisers Eastern Cape's journey in the SA20 league and said it was a commendable effort.

“So, very well done to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Despite a few injury concerns for MI Cape Town, the Sunrisers were the one that gelled well as a team.”

The batting all-rounder hammered 366 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 127.97. He clobbered 100 off 58 balls in the second semi-final to knock out Joburg Super Kings.

The 28-year-old impressed with the ball as well, claiming 11 wickets with his off-spin at an average of 14.63 and an economy rate of 6.19. Praising Markram’s all-round effort, Ashwin made a big prediction on his YouTube channel and said: “I feel they picked a good team at the IPL auction as well, keeping the future in mind. So, I think they will start getting results very soon. So, well done. Looking forward to that.”