R Ashwin Offers Cordial Message To Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gaikwad After Their Indian Call-ups

BCCI on Friday announced the Test and ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies series. India is slated to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is during their stay on the Caribbean island. Rohit Sharma continues to be the captain of the team while Hardik Pandya will be deputising him in the white ball format.

This will be India's first assignment after their harrowing defeat in the World Test Championship final

Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain of the Test side

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad

Ravichandran Ashwin congratulates the Indian duo after Indian call-ups

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a tall figure in the Indian cricket team. The Rajasthan Royals spinner is one of the most senior members in the dressing room and remains a constant source of support for the new members of the team. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got their maiden call-ups to the Test side and Ashwin took to Twitter to convey warm regards to them. He wrote, "So very happy for @ybj_19 & @Ruutu1331. Well deserved #INDvsWI"

Having played with Yashasvi at Rajasthan Royals, the 36-year-old must well know his capabilities. The left-handed has a sound technique and has been rewarded for his consistent form. Ruturaj has donned the blue jersey in both ODI and T20I, but he will now be seen in red-ball cricket.

India's recent performance in the longest format has been under severe scrutiny for their WTC final display and the onus will be on both these players to live up to the expectations if they are given chances to prove their worth. With the ICC Cricket World Cup hovering on the horizon, a lot will depend on how this new crop of players performs ahead of that cricketing extravaganza.

India hasn't won an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy adventure in 2013 and a World Cup on home soil would be a best bet to end their long trophy drought.