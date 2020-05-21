R Ashwin Reveals Childhood Coach's Fascinating Prophecy That Made Him Successful

Indian cricketer R Ashwin emerged into the international circuit after he debuted for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2009. Ashwin only got two games for CSK in IPL 2009 but was given more chances in 2010. R Ashwin paved his way into the Indian courtesy his stunning IPL performances. The off-spinner has been India's leading bowler in Test cricket for the major part of the last decade.

R Ashwin reveals prediction made by his childhood coach

Recently, R Ashwin revealed an interesting thing about his early playing days. The off-spinner was involved in an Instagram live chat with Delhi Capitals. R Ashwin talked about the pandemic and how cricket will change when things return to normal. R Ashwin spoke about his early days in cricket and revealed that he played as an opening batsman at the Under-17 level and used to bowl a bit of off-spin.

However, the 33-year old revealed his childhood coach's prediction about him. R Ashwin said that when he was about to join college, his coach told him that he will go on to play for India as an off-spinner. R Ashwin also said that his journey from being a batsman to becoming an off-spinner has been great. R Ashwin further said that managing engineering and cricket helped him immensely as whenever he went to play, he wanted to give his 100 per cent.

R Ashwin opens up on learning sportsmanship spirit from counterpart Harbhajan Singh

R Ashwin narrated an anecdote about Harbhajan Singh from the 2001 Chennai Test against Australia where he was present as a spectator. He added that Harbhajan Singh left a deep impression on him about the spirit of sportsmanship. R Ashwin said that Harbhajan Singh had dropped Matthew Hayden's catch off Sairaj Bahutule's bowling. He added that however, Harbhajan was thankful when Bahutule took Colin Miller's catch off his bowling in the third Test match at Chepauk.

R Ashwin further said that he saw Harbhajan going to Bahutule and apologising for dropping Hayden earlier and added that his father pointed out the sportsman's spirit between the two players. R Ashwin also said how his father told him about how the players get along with the game and focus on the next ball, which left a deep impact on him.

R Ashwin was set to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely. R Ashwin has been a seasoned campaigner in the IPL. The ex-Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain has taken 125 wickets in 139 IPL games.

Ashwin captained the KXIP in IPL 2018 and 2019 but didn't really have the best of times. He was traded from KXIP to the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN INSTAGRAM