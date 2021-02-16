R Ashwin Reveals Comical Insight Into Batting With Virat Kohli: WATCH

R Ashwin came up with a brilliant all-rounder performance in the India vs England 2nd Test match. Apart from doing the damage with the ball, the player also smashed a gutsy century with the bat on a tricky wicket at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. He orchestrated a crucial 96-run partnership with Indian captain Virat Kohli, to steady the ship after the hosts lost early wickets. The off-spinner in the past has mentioned how it feels to bat with the skipper.

R Ashwin on batting with Virat Kohli

Stand-up comedian Vikram Sathaye is known to have a great camaraderie with Indian cricket team players. Several notable names from the cricketing fraternity have been a part of his popular talk show 'What the Duck'. Star spinner R Ashwin has also been a part of the digital show alongside fellow teammate KL Rahul. The comic shared a throwback video from the episode where R Ashwin revealed Virat Kohli's approach when the two are batting together.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin's Wife Shares Fan-created Poster On His Chennai Exploits, Netizens Left In Splits

The 34-year-old recalled an incident when the two players were at the crease together against South Africa. Ashwin pointed out how he smashed Kagiso Rabada for three boundaries and Kohli was ecstatic with the approach. According to the spinner, the Indian skipper was pumped after the incident and he even gave an earful to Dean Elgar before he could even attempt to sledge the Indian batsmen.

India vs England 2nd Test: R Ashwin stars for team India

R Ashwin had a major responsibility on his home turf after India's underwhelming performance in the Test series opener. The local boy bowled exceptionally well at the Chepauk and register a five-wicket haul in England's first innings. Ashwin also contributed significantly with the bat and scored 106 runs during India's second innings.

ALSO READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Stream, Full Schedule, Top Players, All Tournament Details

R Ashwin Test wickets

The veteran off-spinner has successfully established himself as a mainstay in the Indian Test team. Having played 76 Test matches, the bowler has picked up 394 wickets. R Ashwin has 29 fifers and 7 ten-wicket hauls to his name in the longer format.

ALSO READ | Joe Root Gives Clarification On England's Rotation Policy After Mammoth Loss In 2nd Test

India vs England live streaming information

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the India vs England cricket matches. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England 3rd Test match will be played from February 24 onwards in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | 'Don't Troll Pietersen,' Says Jaffer After 'England B' Tweet, Responds With A Fiery Jibe

Image source: BCCI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.