R Ashwin Reveals Comical Reason For 'hating' RR Pacer Jaydev Unadkat

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (or R Ashwin) is a veteran of 125 first-class matches, which includes 71 Tests for his national side. One of the prolific Indian spinners of all-time, the right-arm bowler has bagged a total of 567 international wickets, including 365 of themm in the longest format of the game. R Ashwin has also been an integral member of the Indian side that remained No.1 in ICC Test rankings between 2016 and 2020. Despite of his many achievements, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer still has an unfulfilled desire which he aims to achieve one day.

R Ashwin talks with 2019-20 Ranji Trophy-winning captain Jaydev Unadkat

R Ashwin recently interacted with Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat. The Indian off-spinner, who represents Tamil Nadu in the Indian domestic circuit, has never been a part of the side that lifted the Ranji Trophy title. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has lifted the coveted title twice in its history, both prior to the spinner’s debut.

On his YouTube channel, he told Jaydev Unadkat that it has been his dream to play a Ranji Trophy final ever since he made his first-class debut in 2006. R Ashwin added that he is disappointed that his side has never won the title during his time and the best they have achieved with him is reaching semi-final on a few occasions.

Jaydev Unadkat, who led Saurashtra to their first-ever title in the recently concluded 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, jokingly rubbed salt in R Ashwin’s wounds. The left-arm fast bowler played the final alongside Ashwin’s Test teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. The Rajasthan Royals pacer jokingly said “I think Cheteshwar will put that in your head even more” to the off-spinner.

R Ashwin later comically replied that he hates Jaydev Unadkat for giving Cheteshwar Pujara the opportunity to go after him by bragging about winning the title earlier this year. He laughingly admitted to being “jealous” of Unadkat, since the pacer won the tournament at just 28 years of age. However, R Ashwin also had some words of admiration and he wished that Unadkat ends up paving the way for his comeback into the Indian team.

R Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat talk about Ranji Trophy success

R Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat in IPL 2020

Both R Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat are expected to represent their respective franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the Delhi Capitals roped in R Ashwin from the Kings XI Punjab franchise. On the other, Jaydev Unadkat was acquired by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2020 auction, after the same franchise had earlier released him. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Image credits: Screenshot from R Ashwin YouTube channel