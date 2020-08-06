Gautam Gambhir's First IPL Salary ₹10 Lakh More Than His Last Earnings At Delhi Capitals

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was one of the most prolific batsmen India ever produced. He played a crucial role in India’s victorious campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 as well as the 2011 Cricket World Cup. One of India’s most proficient run-scorers, Gautam Gambhir was also a successful leader in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, as he led the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise to two title victories (in 2012 and 2014). In 2018, he made his final appearance for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and later that same year, he announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

Gautam Gambhir’s first and last IPL salary from Delhi Capitals

Gautam Gambhir was inducted into the Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) line-up in the inaugural edition of the tournament (2008) as a 27-year-old. During the IPL 2008 auction, the cricketer was acquired by the franchise for US$725,000 (then valued ₹2.9 crore). Gautam Gambhir remained associated with the franchise till IPL 2010 where he played alongside his then Indian opening partner Virender Sehwag.

Ahead of IPL 2011, Gautam Gambhir was released by Delhi Capitals and was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). At KKR, the left-hander enjoyed a much better campaign both as a captain and as a top-order batsman. He took field for KKR till 2017 and was reunited with Delhi Capitals for the 2018 edition.

During the IPL 2018 auction, the Delhi Capitals purchased the cricketer for US$393,000 (then valued ₹2.8 crore). Interestingly, he was acquired for ₹10 lakh lesser in 2018 in comparison to his first-ever salary with the same franchise, despite his successful stint with the KKR.

How much is Gautam Gambhir net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at US$130 million (₹98 crore). The Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. Gautam Gambhir is also a Member of Parliament where he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Additionally, he receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi.

In late 2019, multiple media reports suggested that Gautam Gambhir will be a minority stake owner for the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2020, having bought a 10% stake worth US$133 million (₹100 crore) in the franchise.

IPL 2020: What are IPL dates for the upcoming season?

As per the recent announcement from the teleconference meeting among the IPL governing council members, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the governing council also confirmed that IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL 2020 dates announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

