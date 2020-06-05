If You Follow Virat Kohli On Instagram, You Helped Him ₹3.63 Crore During India Lockdown

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. Unsurprisingly, the maverick batsman is also a popular personality across social media platforms. Moreover, he is currently the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with more than 62 million followers.

Virat Kohli Instagram posts: Cricketer ranked sixth in Instagram’s highest-paid list

In a recent list churned out by Attain, Virat Kohli was placed sixth in their top-10 list of highest-earning athletes in the world through sponsored Instagram posts during the global coronavirus-induced lockdown phase. The figures were estimated for the athletes’ posts between the dates March 12 and May 14 when majority of the high-profile sporting activities across the world came to a halt. The list indicates that Virat Kohli Instagram posts alone earned him a staggering amount of ₹3.63 crore.

His earnings through sponsored posts mean that the cricketer has raked in ₹1.21 crore per post during the lockdown phase. The recent Virat Kohli Instagram posts earnings make him the only Indian athlete and the only cricketer overall to feature in the top 10. The list is spearheaded by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, while Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar constitute the second and third positions respectively.

Virat Kohli house in Worli, Mumbai

In 2016, the cricketer moved to Mumbai and bought himself a swanky new home in Worli. Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. Still under construction, the residence will have a stunning view of the Arabian Sea where the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma will finally move upon its completion. The two are currently residing in another Worli-based apartment.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (USD$26 million) as of the fiscal year 2019-20. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth figure also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli’s overall salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (USD $3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the RCB in the IPL as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house figures.