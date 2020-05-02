MS Dhoni Thanks Business Merchants For Being 'true Warriors' During India Lockdown: Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the world which has disrupted the economy to a great extent. Merchants have been at the forefront of this battle with the deadly COVID-19 by maintaining a delicate balance between social distancing and their societal commitment. Global financial services company Mastercard has released a new TV advertisement to express their gratitude towards every merchant in India. The commercial features its Indian brand ambassador who is none other former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni features in Mastercard's new TV commercial which thanks people who have been at forefront of battle against COVID-19

The Mastercard commercial showcases people of different backgrounds sharing their favourite memories of neighbourhood merchants and thanking them for their constant assistance. The Mastercard ad ends by requesting viewers to do the same by calling on +91-9319138139 or by tweeting their thank you messages along with the hashtag #ThankYouVyapaariyo. Post-lockdown, the same phone line will be used for receiving requests from merchants to enable their shops with digital payments acceptance infrastructure.

Due to the lockdown across the nation, people have been forced to stay indies their homes. During these tough times, neighbourhood merchants such as kiraana (grocery) store owners, pharmacies, milkmen and vegetable vendors have emerged as the true warriors by ensuring the supply of essential goods to most households in the country. They have been at the forefront in this battle against coronavirus by ensuring that people aren't deprived of necessary commodities.

Mastercard aims at enabling 10 million merchants with digital payments acceptance infrastructure and financial literacy by 2020. MS Dhoni is a strategic partner with Mastercard on this journey. MS Dhoni's support has played a crucial role in taking Mastercard’s ‘Team Cashless India’ initiative to every part of the country to facilitate merchants’ digital payments acceptance journey.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE