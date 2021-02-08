R Ashwin Sends Rory Burns Back For Golden Duck On First Ball Of Second Innings: WATCH

Indian spinner R Ashwin struck on the very first ball of England's second innings to send opener Rory Burns packing for a golden duck. India, who conceded a massive lead of 241 runs after being bowled out for 337 in their first innings, have started the second innings on a high. With the ball turning and bouncing, the Indian spinners will look to pile on the pressure on England batsmen and wrap up their innings as quickly as possible.

R Ashwin sends Rory Burns packing for golden duck

Coming from round the wicket, Ashwin tossed the ball up which turned and bounced a great deal. Burns tried to defend the ball by taking a huge stride forward, however, the delivery was too good for Burns as it caught the outside edge of his willow and Ajinkya Rahane at first slip took a sharp catch. England lost the first wicket without adding a single run to their lead.

Here's how Ashwin dismissed Burns

Meanwhile, after ending Day 3 of the India vs England 1st Test at 257/6, India made a good start on Day 4 with Washington Sundar and Ashwin adding some quick runs before the latter was dismissed for 24. Once Ashwin was dismissed, England wrapped up the Indian tail quickly as the hosts were bowled out for 337. Sundar remained unbeaten on 85 and missed out on what could have been his maiden Test ton.

R Ashwin career stats

The Ashwin career stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. The offie has played 75 Tests where he has managed to bag 381 wickets at a splendid average of 25.72 to go with 27 five-wicket hauls. Ashwin is nearing the 400-wicket mark in the longest format of the game and when he achieves the feat, he will become the fourth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to do so.

India vs England live stream details

The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

