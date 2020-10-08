Ashwin Says He Can't Police 'thieving' Batsmen; Reveals Ponting-ICC Mankading Discussion

Ravichandran Ashwin meant it when he said that his warning to the batters 'not backing up enough at the non-striker's end' was the 'first and final' one, as the spinner called for stricter punishments for batsmen failing to do so. With the 'mankading' cloud always hovering above Ashwin's head, the ace spinner revisited the much-argued 2019 IPL moment when he sent off Jos Buttler with a mankad that left the cricketing universe split in its opinion on whether the act was right or wrong. A year later, Ashwin issued a similar 'warning' to Aaron Finch in Delhi's game against Bangalore after the Australian treaded far too down the crease before the ball was bowled.

Ashwin calls for stricter punishment

Ashwin urged the ICC to dock off 10 runs from the batsman's kitty if they were found not backing up enough at the popping crease and urged ICC's Cricket Committee to take cognizance of the matter. Taking to his YoutTube channel on his show Hello Dubaiahh, Ashwin revealed that he could not keep 'policing' always and that 'thefts wouldn't stop until the thieves repent', hinting at stricter checks for batsmen who jump the crease. Ashwin further revealed that Delhi coach Ricky Ponting was in talks with the ICC's committee about the penalty mentioned and said that the Australian had told him that 'wrong was wrong'& that he would have asked him to run-out Aaron Finch.

Ashwin's 'almost mankad' moment against Bangalore

Mankading is a mode of dismissal which is well within the laws of the sport but it is somehow considered against the spirit of the game. During the Bangalore vs Delhi live match on Monday, R Ashwin once again stopped in his action when Aaron Finch left his crease. However, this time around, R Ashwin didn't try to dismiss Aaron Finch but warned him and also smiled at the umpire. Even Aaron Finch smiled as play got underway. R Ashwin might have spared Aaron Finch but the Delhi spinner is in no mood to repeat his act of generosity going ahead in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

R Ashwin took to Twitter, a couple of hours after the Bangalore vs Delhi match ended, and tweeted on the incident. The off-spinner made it clear that he will not spare any batsman going forward and warned them to stay inside their crease. Ashwin added that he is saying it on record which is why he shouldn't be blamed on later. R Ashwin also tagged Ricky Ponting in his tweet and jokingly said that he and Aaron Finch are good friends.

