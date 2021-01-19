R Ashwin's Wife Gives It Back To Tim Paine In EPIC Style Online After Brisbane Humiliation

Despite their dismal performance in the opening Test at Adelaide, the Indian team showcased marvellous composure and determination in their subsequent contests. From tackling injury woes to countering verbal volleys, purely on the basis of cricketing merit, the visitors deflated the mighty Aussies with their valorous efforts on the field. Australian captain Tim Paine, who had earlier challenged R Ashwin to come to Brisbane, got the taste of his own medicine after the off-spinner's wife brutally trolled him on Twitter.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Prithi Ashwin mocks Tim Paine with a savage social media post

It was imperative for the visitors to make a statement after their Day and Night Test debacle. Stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane, helped the side stage a stunning comeback into the series. After winning the second Test match comprehensively, the team had to toil hard in order to save the third Test match at Sydney. R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari orchestrated a marathon partnership to rob Australia of a famous win.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine Misses Out On Stumping Rishabh Pant, Nathan Lyon SHOCKED At Him: WATCH

Both batsmen showcased outstanding fortitude in the middle, despite facing a barrage of short-pitched deliveries to save the Test match for India. Tim Paine was seemingly rattled with the defiant partnership, and in an attempt to get under the skin of R Ashwin, attempted to sledge the cricketer. The wicketkeeper was seen hurling abuses at the star spinner, and also arrogantly invited him for the final Test at Gabba.

ALSO READ | Google CEO Sundar Pichai Thrilled As India Defeats Australia; Makes 'greatest Ever' Claim

Australia has a fabulous record at the venue, and they had not lost a single Test match in Brisbane since 1988. The highlight of the 'Tim Paine sledging' incident was when the glovesman mentioned that he cannot wait to see the Indian team at the Gabba. R Ashwin responded to the statement by mentioning that when Tim Paine visits India, that would be the 36-year-old's last tour.

ALSO READ | India Clinch Historic Victory Against Australia At The Gabba; Win Test Series In Nailbiter

Tim Paine was ultimately left embarrassed after Ajinkya Rahane and co. breached the home team's fortress as they registered a momentous series win by clinching the India vs Australia 4th Test in a heroic fashion to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Prithi Ashwin took this opportunity to get back at the Australian captain for his comments with her post on the micro-blogging site. She apparently taunted the Australian cricketer for his 'Gabba' jibe.

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar For GIANT Indian All-time Test Record

R Ashwin wife: Prithi Ashwin's Twitter post for Tim Paine

SEE YOU AT THE GABBA MATE. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 19, 2021

Image source: Prithi Ashwin Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.