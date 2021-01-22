BBL 2021: Thunder Skipper Callum Ferguson's 'athleticism' Runs Out Sixers' Josh Philippe

Sydney Thunder Captain Callum Ferguson’s sharp fielding was on full display during the ongoing 10th season of the Big Bash League (BBL 2021) at the Adelaide Oval on Friday after his sharp wits caused the run-out of wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe early on in their match against Sydney Sixers.

During the 48th match of the season, Sixers' opening batsman James Vince hit a Tanveer Sangha delivery, attempting to take a single from the ball. Later on, Vince refused to take the single, leaving partner Philippe unarmed with the ball in Ferguson's possession. Fielding at the cover, the Sydney Thunder Captain threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end, thereby dismissing the crucial wicket of Philippe.

"Was that Jonty Rhodes or Callum Ferguson at cover?"@juniorwaugh349 loved this! The Thunder get the big wicket of Josh Philippe early #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/OmPK8au8X3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 22, 2021

How's the athleticism from Cal Ferguson! 👌 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ihzpxRTvAx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

Sydney Thunder records highest BBL score

Following Philippe’s disappointing dismissal, Sydney Thunder's Daniel Hughes (1) and Vince (38) departed successively sharply hampering the Sixers’ chances and resulting in Thunder's much-needed victory. Recording the highest-ever BBL total the Sydney Thunders registered 232 runs against Sydney Sixers for a loss of 5 wickets. The star of the match was undoubtedly English opener Alex Hales who scored his maiden century in the T20 league off 51 balls. Other notable performances were from skipper Ferguson who smashed 42 runs off 23 balls, with three boundaries and sixes, Billings who scored 33 runs off 21, and Cutting who scored 33 runs off 14 deliveries.

No surprises here, Alex Hales was incredible tonight! ⚡💯



He's tonight's @KFCAustralia Player of the Match #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Ftym1Ccupx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

The Sixers who were on a three-match winning streak, are still on top of the league standings after losing the match. The team has accumulated 32 points from 11 matches. For the Thunder, this was a crucial opportunity to enter the top four following their defeat in the previous match against the Hurricanes. They are currently placed on the fifth spot on the table with 23 points.

