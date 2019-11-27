Rahkeem Cornwall Picks Up Career Best Figures Of 7-75 Against Afghanistan

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and West Indies took place on November 27 at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to field first. The decision reaped dividends as West Indies bowled out Afghanistan for just 187 in 68.3 overs. Playing only the second Test of his career, right-arm spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the wrecker-in-chief as he claimed seven wickets in the innings. Rahkeem Cornwall bowled 25.3 overs on Day 1 to bag his career-best figures of 7-75.

1.2.3.4.5.6.7

Yes! 7 for 75



Rahkeem Cornwall is the bowling hero with amazing figures in his 2nd Test match 🇦🇫v🌴



Best first innings figures by West Indies spinner since Jack Noriega’s 9-95 back in 1971.



AFG 187 all out#AFGvWI

Live Scorecard ⬇️https://t.co/BUwjGoxgGr pic.twitter.com/31AYqFQo4v — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 27, 2019

Rahkeem Cornwall, the up-and-coming West Indies spinner

The cricketer made his Test debut a few months ago at Kingston against the visiting Indian team. Prior to his debut, Cornwall played 56 first-class matches. He holds an impressive first-class record with 263 wickets and over 2,000 runs. The all-rounder also has a century to his name in the format. Meanwhile, in 50 List A games, Rahkeem Cornwall has 62 wickets to his credit.

He plays for St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League and has picked up 22 wickets in 41 T20 matches. The all-rounder has cracked four half-centuries in the shortest format and holds a staggering T20 strike-rate of 151.91.

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19, Rahkeem Cornwall is likely to attract huge bids from the franchises. The hard-hitting West Indian can be a valuable asset with his off-spinners on Indian tracks and can score some quick runs at the death.

