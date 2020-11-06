Rahul Chahar Dismisses Axar Patel With Super, Juggling Catch In Qualifier 1; Watch Video

Defending champions Mumbai have had a phenomenal season this year. In spite of an injury scare to their captain, Rohit Sharma, the contingent has countered every hurdle that has come in their way. The four-time champions showed no signs of slowing down during their clash against Delhi as well on Thursday. The Mumbai team outclassed their opposition in all the departments, with Rahul Chahar's catch in the deep, being the highlight of the team's fielding performance.

The Rahul Chahar catch vs Delhi: A juggling act accounts for Axar Patel's dismissal

The Mumbai think tank has shown immense faith in the young leg-spinner, Rahul Chahar. Entrusted with the task of picking up crucial wickets in the middle-overs, the 21-year-old has seldom disappointed. The bowler surprisingly had a forgettable outing against Delhi though, as he was taken to the cleaners in his two overs.

However, he cricketer found a way to contribute amidst all this with a noteworthy effort in the field. The dangerous-looking Axar Patel, who played exceedingly well for his 42, was undone by Kieron Pollard's change of pace in the 20th over. The left-hander attempted a heave on the leg side but failed to get the distance.

Rahul Chahar settled in nicely below the ball but failed to gather it cleanly. He juggled the ball a few times before finally latching on to it. Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya were seen having a laugh at Chahar's expense after the catch was taken.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Mumbai vs Delhi result

The Rohit Sharma-led side showcased their brilliance on the field as they proved their mettle under the immense pressure of Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Mumbai's stellar batting line-up lived up to the expectations yet again and proved their potency in front of a formidable Delhi bowling attack. Delhi also boasted of the star-studded batting order, but chasing down 201 at the Dubai International Stadium promised to be a challenging task.

Mumbai speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc with the new ball as Delhi's top-order batsmen fell like nine pins. Middle-order batsman Marcus Stoinis found an unlikely ally in bowling all-rounder Axar Patel and the two attempted to stage a comeback. It proved to an uphill task and eventually, Mumbai won comprehensively by 57 runs to secure their spot in their sixth Dream11 IPL final.

Image source: IPL Twitter

