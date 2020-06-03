Rahul Dravid Is Cricket's Most Committed Student: VVS Laxman Lavishes Praise On 'The Wall'

Indian cricketing great VVS Laxman, in his latest tweet of showing gratitude towards the legends of Indian cricket, has now praised his former teammate Rahul Dravid. VVS Laxman and former Indian captain Rahul Dravid have been involved in several match-winning partnerships for India, including their marathon efforts in the 2001 Kolkata Test as well as in the 2003 Adelaide Test. In his tweet, VVS Laxman described Dravid as the “most committed student” of the game.

I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 30, 2020

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag Recall Batting Maestro's Pranks

VVS Laxman praises former teammate Rahul Dravid

On Wednesday, June 3, VVS Laxman took to Twitter and hailed Rahul Dravid’s contributions towards Indian cricket. He stated that his former teammate responded to every challenge with “complete dedication” and never said no to the team. Laxman cited some examples, including when Rahul Dravid was asked to keep wickets in ODIs and to open the batting for a brief period in Test matches. VVS Laxman added that even though the veteran cricketer was in a position to say no, he fulfilled both responsibilities with “utmost diligence”.

VVS Laxman calls Rahul Dravid “game’s most committed student”

The game’s most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say ‘no’, he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence. pic.twitter.com/W7eEyK53DX — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Rashid Latif Reveals How Pakistani Players Had Tricked Rahul Dravid During A 1996 ODI

VVS Laxman lauds batting icon, Sachin Tendulkar

Before crediting Rahul Dravid for his years of service to Indian cricket, VVS Laxman also praised his other former teammates, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble. The 134-Test veteran described Sachin Tendulkar’s career as a “trailblazing” one. Apart from praising the Master Blaster’s commitment, passion and respect towards the game, Laxman also admired his down-to-earth personality and described it as one of the hallmarks of his greatness.

VVS Laxman’s tweet for Sachin Tendulkar

His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J0ZJX6AOZ1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2020

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Reveals Rahul Dravid's Words Of Motivation After India's 2007 WC Debacle

VVS Laxman praises former teammates Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly

On Monday, June 1, VVS Laxman posted an image of a bandaged Anil Kumble (from 2002 against West Indies) on Twitter and hailed the never-say-die attitude of the spin legend. In the caption, he wrote that Kumble was a giant in every sense who rose above and beyond the call of duty. He then mentioned that the grit, drive, and bravery displayed through the picture by Anil Kumble is “quintessential”.

A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential @anilkumble1074 .Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became. pic.twitter.com/pEPNgVRcPA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2020

He also shared a picture of the iconic Indian team celebration at Lord’s balcony after their NatWest series win over England in 2002. In the caption, he described the then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly as someone who always wore his heart on his sleeves. He also attributed the leadership qualities of the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities. pic.twitter.com/wCVuRctqPD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2020

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals He Had To Sacrifice His Education To Make A Cricketing Career