Last Updated:

Rahul Dravid Is Cricket's Most Committed Student: VVS Laxman Lavishes Praise On 'The Wall'

Indian cricketing great VVS Laxman recently took to Twitter and praised his former teammate Rahul Dravid, calling him the "game's most committed student".

Written By
Aakash Saini
Rahul Dravid

Indian cricketing great VVS Laxman, in his latest tweet of showing gratitude towards the legends of Indian cricket, has now praised his former teammate Rahul Dravid. VVS Laxman and former Indian captain Rahul Dravid have been involved in several match-winning partnerships for India, including their marathon efforts in the 2001 Kolkata Test as well as in the 2003 Adelaide Test. In his tweet, VVS Laxman described Dravid as the “most committed student” of the game.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag Recall Batting Maestro's Pranks

VVS Laxman praises former teammate Rahul Dravid

On Wednesday, June 3, VVS Laxman took to Twitter and hailed Rahul Dravid’s contributions towards Indian cricket. He stated that his former teammate responded to every challenge with “complete dedication” and never said no to the team. Laxman cited some examples, including when Rahul Dravid was asked to keep wickets in ODIs and to open the batting for a brief period in Test matches. VVS Laxman added that even though the veteran cricketer was in a position to say no, he fulfilled both responsibilities with “utmost diligence”.  

VVS Laxman calls Rahul Dravid “game’s most committed student”

Also Read | Rashid Latif Reveals How Pakistani Players Had Tricked Rahul Dravid During A 1996 ODI

VVS Laxman lauds batting icon, Sachin Tendulkar

Before crediting Rahul Dravid for his years of service to Indian cricket, VVS Laxman also praised his other former teammates, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble. The 134-Test veteran described Sachin Tendulkar’s career as a “trailblazing” one. Apart from praising the Master Blaster’s commitment, passion and respect towards the game, Laxman also admired his down-to-earth personality and described it as one of the hallmarks of his greatness.

VVS Laxman’s tweet for Sachin Tendulkar

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Reveals Rahul Dravid's Words Of Motivation After India's 2007 WC Debacle

VVS Laxman praises former teammates Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly

On Monday, June 1, VVS Laxman posted an image of a bandaged Anil Kumble (from 2002 against West Indies) on Twitter and hailed the never-say-die attitude of the spin legend. In the caption, he wrote that Kumble was a giant in every sense who rose above and beyond the call of duty. He then mentioned that the grit, drive, and bravery displayed through the picture by Anil Kumble is “quintessential”.

He also shared a picture of the iconic Indian team celebration at Lord’s balcony after their NatWest series win over England in 2002. In the caption, he described the then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly as someone who always wore his heart on his sleeves. He also attributed the leadership qualities of the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals He Had To Sacrifice His Education To Make A Cricketing Career

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all