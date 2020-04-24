Rahul Dravid Finally Answers Perennial Fan Query About Not Being On Social Media

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is one of the best batsmen the game has seen. Rahul Dravid has amassed over 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI formats and has played a significant role in several memorable wins for the country. Rahul Dravid, who is popularly known as 'The Wall', is known to be an epitome of determination and dedication. Through the course of his career, he showed an immense level of patience and hardly found himself into unwanted controversies.

Rahul Dravid reveals the reason behind his absence from social media

Rahul Dravid has always believed in maintaining a low profile and is very reserved as a person. He never really got the due credit as he was always overshadowed by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Even then, the former India captain keeps on doing his thing without worrying too much about external factors.

On Thursday, Rahul Dravid was in an Instagram live session with ESPNcricinfo, where he spoke on several topics. One of his fans asked him the reason behind his absence from social media. Rahul Dravid replied saying that he didn’t feel the need to be on social media and prefers staying off it as he is not well versed with technology. He added that there’s no particular reason behind why he is not on social media but that he doesn’t see any reason why he needs to be active either.

Rahul Dravid further said that he communicates with people over the mobile phone. He also said that recently he had felt the need to be active as there are a lot of interesting articles and people you can follow on coaching, management and fitness which is related to the work he does.

So, he has been reading some articles online but he really doesn’t get on with it. Rahul Dravid revealed that he has some random account through which he reads stuff from these accounts but that is just recent. He added that he hasn't done it so he doesn’t have a good answer.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER