Gautam Gambhir Reveals Best Indian Captain Ever And It Is NOT MS Dhoni Or Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir's contributions to the game during the last two decades have been phenomenal. The cricketer helped India win two World Cups by performing well in the finals of both the events. He also impressed in the IPL where he led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL championships. Once Gambhir called time on his playing career, he is focusing more on politics.

Gautam Gambhir chooses Anil Kumble over MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly as best captain

Gautam Gambhir recently appeared on Star Sports and talked about his favourite Indian captain of all-time. Gautam Gambhir played under captains like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during his long stint in Team India. Gautam Gambhir acknowledged the contributions that Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni have made to Team India.

Yet the one captain who he wished had a longer stint was veteran leg-spinner Anil Kumble. The legendary Kumble, to this day, remains the Indian team's highest-ever wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket. Kumble took over the Test team from Rahul Dravid in 2007. He captained India in 14 Test matches, out of which the team won 3, lost 5 and drawn 6 of them.

Heaping praise on Kumble's captaincy, Gambhir said "Had he captained India for a long time, he would have broken a lot of records". Kumble retired from the game in 2008 and was succeeded by MS Dhoni, who took over the captaincy of Team India in all formats. In 2011, Gautam Gambhir made 97 and MS Dhoni made 91* in the World Cup final to help India win the 50-over competition after 1983.

Gautam Gambhir net worth and COVID-19 contribution

Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from cricket in 2018. He scored over 10000 runs for Team India across formats. He is now serving as an active politician. According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore (though unverified). He has been very vocal about helping the public during the coronavirus crisis.

